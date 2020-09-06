According to Jeorge Bird from the Daily Mail, Barcelona are reportedly looking to sign Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool. The Reds have set Wijnaldum's price at £15 million and are willing to part ways with the midfielder if they receive the right bid.

Barcelona have gone through a tumultuous year, with two managerial changes, a large number of backroom staff turnovers, and player unrest. Much of their summer has been spent trying to sort out on-going problems with Lionel Messi, who intended to leave the club this summer after being frustrated with the way the club was performing on and off the field.

Messi, however, released a statement earlier this week stating that he would remain at Barcelona after his lawyers failed to find a way around his massive €700 million release clause. Messi's release clause and wages have made him unaffordable to any club in the world, hence the attacker has no option but to stay and help revitalise Barcelona.

Apart from a change in the Board of directors, and the sacking of Eric Abidal after his falling out with Messi, the club had decided to hire Ronald Koeman as their manager this summer.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman wants Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum to play a pivotal role in his rebuilding project at the Nou Camp. — Sky Sports (@SkySports) September 2, 2020

Barcelona look to follow up potential squad clear-out with the signing of Georginio Wijnaldum

Would Wijnaldum be interested in leaving Liverpool to join a sinking ship in Barcelona?

Koeman has made it clear that there will be new arrivals at the club along with a large number of exits. The Barcelona manager had reportedly informed Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal that they do no have futures at Barcelona.

Rakitic recently sealed a move to Sevilla, while Suarez is reportedly in talks with Juventus. Arturo Vidal's reunion with Antonio Conte at Inter Milan seems inevitable this summer, as he looks set to depart the club on a free transfer.

Koeman is looking to undo the transfer policy and blunders already made by Barcelona in previous transfer windows. He is interested in making a double swoop for Dutch internationals Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay in the coming weeks.

Barcelona are keen to make Wijnaldum a part of their revolution but seem to value the midfielder at £10 million, with Liverpool reportedly holding out for £15million.

Wijnaldum is a quality player who has vastly improved year on year after his move from Newcastle to Liverpool in 2016. The Dutchman is an energetic and tenacious midfielder who has a very impressive goal scoring record.

The 29-year-old would provide Barcelona with qualities that they have been severely lacking and could form a fruitful relationship with fellow Dutchman Frenkie de Jong in the centre of the park.

A fee of £15 million seems a meagre one for Wijnaldum, who is a Champions League winner and a Premier League champion. At 29, Wijnaldum is supposed to be at the peak of his career and would prove to be a wise investment for Barcelona.

So long as Barcelona fans let bygones be bygones, Wijnaldum could be a great signing...here's the latest! ✍️ @jamiespencer155 — 90min (@90min_Football) September 2, 2020

Given the problems at Barcelona, it remains to be seen whether Wijnaldum would be interested in joining a club that is going through so many issues off the pitch.

