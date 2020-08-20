Reports: Luis Suarez determined to stay at Barcelona amidst speculation regarding his future

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is reportedly said to have no intentions of leaving the club before his contract expires at the end of the 2020-21 season.

In an interview this week, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said that the club is looking to build for the future. The under-fire president stated that only Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong, Clement Lenglet, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are safe from being put up for sale.

That immediately threw Suarez's future into the air, with reports linking him to a move back to his former club Ajax.

However, Mundo Deportivo are now reporting that the Uruguayan ace has made it clear that he would not want to leave Barcelona, at least until the summer of 2021, when his current contract expires.

New Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has already hinted at his first press conference that a rebuild is on at the Camp Nou. The former Southampton manager also made it clear that hard decisions would possibly have to be made.

Koeman was quoted on Barcelona’s official website saying the following:

“From today we will get to work and if decisions have to be made, we will make them."

"I think it is the moment to give opportunities to the young players who deserve it. We are not afraid, if they can prove they are up for it.”

Source close to Suarez states he isn't interested in Ajax switch

Barcelona v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final

Luis Suarez is one of the many players whose future at Barcelona is subject to speculation right now. But the Uruguayan is determined to prove the doubters wrong and prolong what has already been an illustrious career at Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo quoted a source 'close to Suarez', saying:

"From the club there is a lot of talk. Luis is still waiting and no one contacted him."

“No, Luis is not going to go to Ajax in any way. The idea is to go off quietly next year."

The source also spoke about recent reports which have stated that Suarez has received an offer from an MLS club. The source said:

"For now there is nothing and also I insist, no one from the club has contacted us."

Mundo Deportivo also said that Suarez, according to his relatives, 'is like everyone else - hurt, sad, and ashamed.'

Barcelona are still reeling from the 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final, in which Suarez scored a lovely goal after dribbling past Jerome Boateng.

That defeat cost Quique Setien his job and he was promptly replaced by Koeman.