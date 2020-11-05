Reports: Manchester United approach Mauricio Pochettino to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

According to reports, Manchester United have contacted Mauricio Pochettino and plan to install him as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s replacement at the club. The Argentinean is believed to be interested in the job and is currently without a job after leaving Tottenham Hotspur in 2019.

Manchester United’s UEFA Champions League form was finally breached on Wednesday night, with a 1-2 defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir. That only piled on the pressure on Solskjaer, who seems to have lost his Midas touch at Old Trafford. The Red Devils might have finished the 2019-20 season on a positive note, but there is nothing optimistic about their start to the current campaign.

Manchester United have won just two of their first six Premier League games, losing three already in the opening weeks of the season. They are stranded at 15th in the table, and a defeat on Saturday against Everton might be the final straw that breaks the camel’s back.

Manchester United no longer have to pay Tottenham compensation if they hire Pochettino

Solskjaer might have to make way for Pochettino soon

Manchester United have already approached the Argentinean’s representatives to talk about taking over from Solskjaer. The Red Devils no longer have to pay Tottenham Hotspur compensation if they hire Pochettino, as that particular clause expired in May. The Argentinean recently revealed that he is ready to return to football management.

"I am always ready to go again and be involved in the game. I hope to go back soon so we can start again to work."

Pochettino was pivotal to Tottenham’s rise to form in recent years, transforming the club during his five and a half years in charge. He was one of the favorites to replace Jose Mourinho, but Manchester United stuck with Solskjaer instead.

Sadly, things have hardly been rosy for the Norwegian, who has struggled for consistency during his spell. After the midweek game, Solskjaer was asked about his future and the Manchester United manager gave a cryptic response.

"I decline to comment on this. Of course it's early on and opinions are out there all the time. I'm employed by the club to do a job - and I do that to the best of my ability with our staff."

It was previously believed that the Norwegian’s job was safe despite the shaky start, but the midweek performance has thrown those notions out the window. With Pochettino available and raring to go, the Red Devils might be braced for another managerial change soon. As such, the weekend’s game against Everton could be do-or-die for Solskjaer.

Interestingly, the last time Manchester United sacked a manager in November was in 1986, when Ron Atkinson was relieved of his duties on 6th November. We all know who took charge at Old Trafford after him.