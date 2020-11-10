Reports: Manchester United consider loaning out Dean Henderson

According to ESPN, Manchester United are considering sending second-choice goalkeeper Dean Henderson out on loan. Henderson returned to Manchester United after a successful loan spell at Sheffield United and made two appearances in the UEFA Champions League and domestic cup competitions.

Henderson was one of the most impressive goalkeepers in the Premier League last season and attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea in the summer. The Manchester United youth-product, however, decided to stay with the Red Devils, who see him as the heir to first-choice keeper, David de Gea.

The Englishman has not yet managed to displace De Gea in the United starting line-up, which has therefore limited his playing time this season. He has reportedly been told by Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate that he will need to play more regularly if he hopes to challenge Everton's Jordan Pickford for the No.1 spot at the European Championships next summer.

Henderson's current predicament opens up the possibility of him being allowed to secure a loan move in January to boost his chances of replacing Pickford as England's No.1.

Pickford has come under fire for his performances for Everton in recent weeks, with the goalkeeper being at fault for several goals this season. Henderson will, therefore, fancy his chances against Pickford but must secure a move away from Manchester United to get regular game time under his belt.

Dean Henderson's immediate future at Manchester United depends on Sergio Romero

Dean Henderson's future, however, lies in the hands of Manchester United's third-choice keeper Sergio Romero. Romero is reportedly keen to leave the Red Devils after being left out of the club's Champions League and Premier League squads for the season.

There is interest in Romero from Argentina and Europe ahead of a possible move in January. Manchester United are, however, unlikely to make a decision on Romero until Henderson's immediate future is resolved.

The Englishman's temporary departure would increase Romero's chances of staying in Manchester until next summer, when he will become a free agent after the expiry of his contract.

Romero has been valued between £8 million and £10 million by the Red Devils, who could be enticed to sell him in January to raise funds for future transfers. This could put Henderson's potential loan move away from Manchester in question, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to keep hold of an established No.2 goalkeeper.