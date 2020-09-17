Reports: Manchester United consider moves for Alex Telles and Amad Traore

After missing out on the transfer of Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon, Manchester United have set their sights on Porto's Brazilian Alex Telles, in their attempt to add to their squad this summer.

Reports suggested that Manchester United missed out on the signing of Reguilon, because of their refusal to accept Real Madrid's insistence on a buy-back clause in the deal. Tottenham have reportedly agreed to that, and the Spanish international now looks to be on his way to North London.

However, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is not lumbered with a lack of alternatives in that position, and have now been linked with the Brazilian international Telles.

According to A Bola (via the Star), Telles's agent Pini Zahavi has his eyes set on Manchester United as his client's next destination. It is being reported that Zahavi will offer Telles's services to Manchester United, in the hope of finalising a deal. The Brazilian is currently in the last year of his contract with the Portuguese club, and has been the subject of interest from various clubs in the big European leagues.

The 27-year-old would provide the experience of having been involved in title challenges with Porto in Portugal, while also being involved in the latter rounds of the UEFA Champions League. In both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, Porto made it into the knockout rounds of the competition, only to have their hopes scuppered by Liverpool on both occasions. Telles even scored the decisive goal for Porto during their Round of 16 clash against AS Roma in 2018-19.

Manchester United linked with Atalanta teenager Amad Traore

Amad Traore has emerged as a Manchester United target for a transfer this summer

Jadon Sancho still remains Manchester United’s primary target in their winger search in this transfer window, but according to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils have also set their sights on the young Atalanta winger Amad Traore, in a bid to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

MEN are reporting that the teenager is not seen as an alternative to Sancho, but that the interest from Manchester United is genuine, and that they are excited by what they have seen from the 18-year-old, during his debut season for the Atalanta first-team in 2019-20/

Traore scored on his Serie A debut for Atalanta last season, as Gian Piero Gasperini gave him his first minutes during a 7-1 win over Udinese.