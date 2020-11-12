Reports: Manchester United considering move for Borussia Dortmund defender

Manchester United have been linked with plenty of players in the last few months and now latest reports from Italian daily Calciomercato claim that the Red Devils are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou.

The 21-year-old centre back is one of the most promising players in the Bundesliga and made more than 20 appearances for Borussia Dortmund last season. The French defender is currently recovering from an injury and is yet to feature for BVB in this campaign.

Calm, composed, and skilled on the ball, Zagadou is a modern day ball-playing centre-back. With Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof struggling to impress, Solskjaer might be tempted to dip into his transfer funds and sign the talented Frenchman to bolster Manchester United's backline.

I know it’s mentioned often, but France’s U23 center back depth is truly unbelievable:



Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Konaté, Fofana, Todibo, Zagadou, Kamara, Simakan, and Kouassi, among others.



Talk about competition for places. — Top Bins Talk (@TopBinsTalk) November 2, 2020

Manchester United will need to strengthen in the transfer window

Paris Saint-Germain v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Having been heavily linked with Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window, Manchester United were foiled in their attempts by Borussia Dortmund who were firm about their asking price.

While new signings like Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani, and Alex Telles arrived, there is a feeling around Old Trafford that more changes are required throughout the squad to ensure that the Red Devils become genuine title challengers.

Harry Maguire has been inconsistent at best at the heart of the Manchester United defence while Victor Lindelof makes silly errors far too often. The potential arrival of Zagadou could just revitalise the Manchester United backline and make them more solid.

Advertisement

Manchester United's inconsistent displays have also put a lot of pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Club legend Rio Ferdinand, however, defended Solskjaer after the victory against Everton saying:

"Man United needed a huge performance and a result this weekend. The pressure was absolutely on this team and the management, they went out there and produced. In the media, there’s been bit of disrespect to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be honest. People touting about that Pochettino has been spoken to.

I’ve got it from a really, really, really good source that there’s been no conversations and they wouldn’t disrespect Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in that manner. I feel like that should be addressed. We can all say ‘So and so will be good or better’, that’s just part of the game.”

Manchester United will definitely need to strengthen in the upcoming transfer windows and Borussia Dortmund's Zagadou could well end up being the first piece in the puzzle for the Red Devils.