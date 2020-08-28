According to Marca, Manchester United are weighing up a €25 million move to sign Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon this summer. The Spaniard is a wanted man after enjoying a stellar season on loan at Sevilla, where he played a key role in their Europa League triumph and also helped them finish in the La Liga top four.

Kounde - £22.5M

Ocampos - £13.5M

Diego Carlos - £13.5M

Jordan - £12.6M

De Jong - £11.25M

Fernando - £4M

Reguilon - loan

Suso - loan

Bono - loan



Nine of Sevilla's starting XI vs. Inter came to the club last summer. The Monchi effect 💰 pic.twitter.com/l99EU8tHdZ — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 22, 2020

Reguilon is owned by Real Madrid but is believed to have no future at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Ferland Mendy and Marcelo already at the club for the left-back spot.

Sevilla are interested in signing him on a permanent deal, while Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have also expressed an interest.

Manchester United amongst European giants in for Real Madrid's Reguilon

Real Madrid's Sergio Reguilon is a wanted man this summer

The 23-year-old is also wanted by Inter Milan and Juventus, as several clubs across the continent prepare to go head to head for his signature. Real Madrid will reportedly part with Reguilon for a €25 million fee, and it remains to be seen if any of the interested clubs meet the asking price in the coming weeks.

Sevilla remain favourites to sign Reguilon permanently, with former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui a huge fan of the player.

Manchester United have been relatively quiet in the ongoing transfer window and have not signed a single outfield player. The Red Devils have been linked with a big-money move for Jadon Sancho but have thus far been unwilling to meet Borussia Dortmund's €120 million price tag.

Additionally, the likes of Jack Grealish, Ousmane Dembele and Douglas Costa have also been linked with the club, while it was also reported that Manchester United had a €25 million bid for Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile rejected earlier this week.

Bayer Leverkusen show interest in signing 19-year-old AS Monaco defender Benoît Badiashile; Manchester United had a €25m bid rejected. https://t.co/xmXB4WYmSf — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) August 28, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is running out of time to add to his squad, with the 2020-21 Premier League season set to commence two weeks from now. Manchester United finished third in the previous league season and were set to spend aggressively this summer to compete on all fronts, with the lure of Champions League football expected to play a key role in signing their top targets.

However, that hasn't been the case thus far and the Red Devils no closer to signing a first-team player as things stand.

