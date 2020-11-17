Reports: Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson considering January exit

Manchester United shot-stopper Dean Henderson is reportedly considering a loan move away from the club in the January transfer window. The 23-year-old England footballer has struggled to find regular playing time at the club with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferring to play David De Gea.

With the Euros coming up next summer, Henderson is looking for regular playing time to force his way into Gareth Southgate's plans. According to a report in 90min.com, the only thing holding back Henderson from being the England football team's regular 'number 1' is his lack of game time at Manchester United.

Dean Henderson has been a regular part of the England squad since 2019, but the 23-year-old only made his senior debut in the recent friendly against the Republic of Ireland.

Having gained prominence for his consistent displays with Sheffield United last season, Henderson has struggled to displace De Gea from the starting spot at Manchester United.

Manchester United have 3 top quality goalkeepers in De Gea, Dean Henderson and Sergio Romero

Everton v Manchester United - Premier League

David De Gea suffered a dip in form last season. However, the presence of Dean Henderson in the squad this season seems to have galvanised the Spanish shot-stopper as he has been in good form for Manchester United in recent times.

The Red Devils are blessed with good depth in the goalkeeping position with 3 top quality keepers in De Gea, Henderson, and Romero. While Henderson has been restricted playing only in the cup competitions, Romero is yet to make a single appearance for Manchester United this season.

The Argentine goalkeeper has not even been included in the team's UEFA Champions League and Premier League squads. Romero's wife even took to Twitter to comment about the situation and tweeted:

“Sergio Romero worked hard for his club. The last trophy they won, they lifted it with him. He helped the team reach 4 finals and semi-finals and then he was left on the bench only to lose them all. It is time for them to return the opportunity and let him go. RESPECT FOR ONCE!"

With both Romero and Henderson unhappy about their situation at Manchester United, it will be interesting to see how manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handles the situation in the January transfer window.

Dean Henderson is a highly talented goalkeeper who wants to play for England in the Euros. It might be in the best interests of everyone involved to send the 23-year-old out on a short-term loan in the upcoming transfer window.