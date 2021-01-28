Reports: Manchester United keen on signing Hoffenheim star Christoph Baumgartner

According to Eurosports, Manchester United are looking to sign Hoffenheim's rising star Christoph Baumgartner.

The midfielder, who has been hailed as one of Austria’s biggest talents for years, is already making waves in the Bundesliga, and it is claimed Old Trafford scouts have been tracking his progress closely.

Baumgartner arrived at Hoffenheim as a 16-year-old in 2017 and was given his debut by former boss Julian Nagelsmann.

He hit the ground running with seven goals and three assists in 28 appearances in his first full season, and has managed five goals and seven assists so far in this campaign.

🇦🇹 Christoph Baumgartner (21) for @tsghoffenheim v. FC Köln:



☑️ 90 minutes

⚽️ 1 goal

🔑 2 key passes

🥅 Won a penalty

🔀 3/3 dribbles won

⚔️ 8/11 ground duels won

🧱 Blocked 2 shots

🤕 4 fouls suffered

🙌 3-0 win



Two really solid outings after a tough stretch of team form. 👏 pic.twitter.com/P5sph8abdZ — Football Wonderkids (@fbwonderkids) January 24, 2021

Baumgartner has represented Austria in every age group. He has been capped five times for the senior team since earning his debut last year, scoring his first two goals against Romania and Greece.

Reports claim that Manchester United have been tracking Baumgartner closely, with the view of bringing him to Old Trafford to bolster their attacking options.

A bid in the summer is most likely, but with the player’s contract running out in 2023, his current price tag of £16m is only going to increase.

Hoffenheim sporting director, Alexander Rosen, while speaking on Baumgartner after his debut said:

“Baumi is an extremely talented player with strong technical skills and a good sense for space in attack. As a result, he always develops solutions in tight game situations and is also dangerous around goal.”

Manchester United to battle clubs across Europe for Christoph Baumgartner

TSG Hoffenheim v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

There is interest among other Premier League sides and clubs across Europe, but Manchester United are believed to be leading the way for a player who has been dubbed 'the new Michael Ballack' by the German media.

Hoffenheim are known for getting good value for money, such as the £29 million for Roberto Firmino and £40 million for Joelinton. Therefore, the Manchester United chiefs will expect a tough negotiation.

Christoph Baumgartner (1999) 🇦🇹



positions: CAM, CM, LW

current club: TSG Hoffenheim

height: 180cm

preferred foot: right pic.twitter.com/I7dt8t4rf5 — CS Scouting (@CsScouting) January 24, 2021

It is a busy period in the transfer window for Manchester United as talks are ongoing over a loan move for Jesse Lingard, while Facundo Pellistri could also go out on a short-term deal.

Outcast Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero have also been allowed to speak with other teams in an attempt to move them on permanently.