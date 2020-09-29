Reports: Manchester United lodge first official bid for Alex Telles

Manchester United have made an initial bid for Porto’s Brazilian left-back Alex Telles. The Red Devils are said to value Telles at around £12m, and the initial bid is said to reflect that stance.

According to The Guardian, Manchester United are not willing to match Porto's £18m asking price, as Telles is currently into the last year of his contract with the Portuguese side.

Telles can sign a contract with Manchester United in January, with the Red Devils paying no fee, so it is understandable that they are not willing to pay over the odds.

Due to the contract situation with Telles at Porto, Manchester United feel that they hold the chips in completing this deal on their own terms. So despite Porto's demands, Manchester United currently believe that they can complete the deal closer to their initial bid.

Ever since Manchester United's move for Sergio Reguilon fell through. Telles's agent Pini Zahavi had his eyes set on the Red Devils as his client's next destination.

The 27-year-old would provide the experience and quality that Manchester United have sometimes lacked in the full-back area. It is also a bonus for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that Telles has been involved in some big games throughout his career.

He has played for a Porto side that have consistently been title challengers in Portugal, and have made the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League in two of the last three seasons.

Alex Telles to challenge Luke Shaw for Manchester United starting spot

Solskjaer is said to want Telles to come in and immediately challenge Luke Shaw for a spot in the Manchester United starting XI. They already have young Brandon Williams in that position, but Telles will definitely be an upgrade. With Shaw's uncertain injury record in recent times, having a reliable left-back was one of Manchester United's bigger priorities during this transfer window.

Manchester United have had a shaky start to their current Premier League season, with a win and a loss in their opening two games.

After losing 3-1 to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, the Red Devils were very fortunate to beat Brighton 3-2 at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls hit the woodwork five times in that game, and Manchester United had to rely on a late, late Bruno Fernandes penalty to seal the points.

With the Champions league also looming large, Solskjaer is bound to welcome any added quality to his squad.