Manchester United are 'seriously' interested in Bournemouth attacking midfielder David Brooks, according to the Manchester Evenings News. The report suggests a £40 million bid will be enough to sign the 23-year-old from Bournemouth.

Brooks has attracted attention from a host of Premier League sides, including Liverpool and Tottenham. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is intent on adding depth to his squad, as he aims to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

David Brooks - We should be buying from the top table.

Schmeichel- Brondby

Keane - Nottingham Forest - Relegated

Yorke - Aston Villa.

Vidic - Spartak Moscow.

Valencia - Wigan - Relegated.

Tevez - West Ham (bottom 4)

Evra - Monaco

Irwin - Oldham

Van Der Sar - Fulham — keet. (@20times20times) August 19, 2020

Manchester United want Bournemouth's David Brooks

David Brooks missed the majority of last season due to an ankle injury which required surgery. The Welshman was restricted to eight starts in the Premier League in the 2019-20 season, scoring just one goal in the process.

David Brooks of AFC Bournemouth battles for possession with Richarlison of Everton

However, the former Sheffield United man has great experience in the Premier League, having started 29 games of Bournemouth in the 2018-19 season, scoring seven goals and creating five assists.

Jason Tindall, who has taken over as Cherries manager from Eddie Howe, is intent on keeping the midfielder but relegation might force Bournemouth's hand.

David Brooks might just be it

pic.twitter.com/mi16J2dpFR — Mack (@MacckkUTD) August 19, 2020

The Cherries finished the Premier League season one point behind Aston Villa at in 18th place. Nathan Ake has already signed for Manchester City during the window, and there have been rumours that Joshua King could also leave the club.

Advertisement

Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a forward, midfielder and a defender. David Brooks can provide great backup for the Number 10 position and right-wing, both positions he has played under Howe.

Brooks could prove to be a great alternative to Jack Grealish of Aston Villa, who might be priced out a dream move to Manchester United. The Villans are expecting a fee close to £70 million for their captain.

Manchester United are yet to make any headway in the transfer window, with the only significant news being the departure of Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan. Negotiations with Borussia Dortmund for English international Jadon Sancho seems to have stalled, with United unwilling to pay the £108 million asking price for the 20-year-old.

Ole Gunnar Solskajer will be hopeful that he has new additions in time for the 2020-21 Premier League season, as he eluded to in the press conference after the loss to Sevilla in the Europa League.

"It's a strange one, The league starts very quickly but the market's open for so long. We've got to be good, smart and clever. It's not about marquee, it's about quality."

"You need to have the right player, the right personality, someone who fits into the group and makes us better. We might look at it today and see where we can improve it."