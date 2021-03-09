Manchester United make inquiry regarding summer swoop for Leeds United midfielder - Reports

Manchester United and Liverpool are both reportedly interested in Brazil and Leeds United midfielder Raphinha following his incredible start to life in the Premier League this season.

The Brazilian has impressed massively, following a £17 million move from Rennes in the summer. He has already netted 5 goals and made 5 assists during his time with the Yorkshire outfit in the league this season.

As per Daily Express, Manchester United have stepped up their interest significantly in the 24-year-old and have made an inquiry about the future of the midfielder with Leeds.

Raphinha is currently represented by former Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder Deco. The Portuguese has reportedly set up a meeting with the hierarchy at Leeds United to discuss the long-term future of the midfielder, who is currently under contract with Leeds, up until 2024.

Manchester United have made an enquiry about Leeds winger Raphinha, according to UOL Esporte 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/u7usqbfwYq — Goal (@goal) March 6, 2021

Raphina has the quality to play for the top sides: Trevor Sinclair

Raphina taking on Christian Pulisic during Leeds United's Premier League encounter against Chelsea

Raphinha has piqued the interest of many in England during his short spell with Leeds so far. Former Manchester City and England midfielder Trevor Sinclair has claimed that the 24-year-old will not look out of sorts among the top teams in the Premier League.

"I’ve been so impressed by Raphinha. He’s been outstanding in that final third being able to create goals and score goals," Sinclair said.

Goals and a significant attacking threat have been missing from Manchester United's front line in recent times, with Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes taking most of the brunt in the final third for the Red Devils.

Advertisement

“I found out last minute there was an offer from Leeds and professor Bielsa wanted me.

“The way they demonstrated they wanted me to be part of the club, the way the manager showed how he wanted me part of his team was very important."

Raphinha on his move to #LUFC (Sky Sports) pic.twitter.com/fxvRNfWXo2 — James Marshment (@marshyleeds) March 8, 2021

Both Manchester United and Liverpool will be looking to make changes to their front lines next summer, and Sinclair claims Raphina is a viable option.

"I’m not saying Leeds aren’t a top side, they’re a newly promoted Premier League side," the Englishman added. "But I think if you put him in a Manchester City or Manchester United or Liverpool side, he wouldn’t look out of place. He’s got that much quality on the ball."

The 24-year-old could be on the radar of many top clubs in England. However, with three years left on his contract after the summer, any team looking for his signature could have to break the bank significantly.