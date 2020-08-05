Reports: Manchester United could re-sign Wilfried Zaha in cut-price £30m deal

Manchester United are reportedly in the race to sign winger Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace this summer, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his squad ahead of their return to the UEFA Champions League next season.

Zaha, who was reportedly valued at £70 million by Palace last summer, could be available at half that price this summer. And reports have said that Manchester United have been put on alert.

Zaha, who signed for Manchester United in 2013 before being loaned back to Palace, only made four appearances for the Red Devils. Another loan move to Cardiff City ensued before he finally made the permanent switch back to Selhurst Park.

Zaha, who turns 28 in November, was linked with a move away from Palace last summer, with both Everton and Arsenal interested then. But the Gunners are less likely to come calling for the Ivorian's services now, with the emergence of talented youngsters like Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

Zaha reportedly earns £130,000 a week at Palace and is under contract until 2023.

Will Manchester United re-sign Wilfried Zaha?

Wilfried Zaha has been linked with a move back to Manchester United

Of course, a lot of Manchester United's moves in the transfer window are going to hinge on what happens with their marquee target - Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.

The latest indications are that Manchester United are prepared to walk away from the deal if Dortmund don't budge on their £120 million valuation of the young Englishman. But with negotiations set to drag on maybe for weeks, the Red Devils are unlikely to move on to new targets before they have clarity.

Zaha, with his experience in the Premier League, would be a decent signing for any club. But the big concern would be that he's not coming off an excellent season for Crystal Palace.

In the 2019-20 Premier League, Zaha scored only four goals and assisted just a further five, with Crystal Palace finishing 14th in the Premier League. Palace held on to their best player for an additional year after it seemed like he would leave last summer. However, they are unlikely to stand in Zaha's way again if he pushes for a move, whether it is to Manchester United or elsewhere.

Amidst the transfer rumours, Manchester United resume their Europa League campaign tonight against LASK. The Red Devils will look to complete the formality of confirming their spot in the quarterfinal, having a 5-0 lead from the first leg.