Reports: Manchester United row between Bruno Fernandes and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismissed as 'lies'

Reports from the English media earlier this week suggested that there was a half-time row between Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the club's embarrassing defeat against Tottenham Hotspur. However, after speaking to those close to the midfielder, Sport Witness have revealed that there was no conflict between the player and his coach.
The claims were referred to as 'lies', as Fernandes continues to be committed to the club and Solskjaer.
Manchester United have endured a poor start to their 2020-21 Premier League campaign, having lost two of their three games so far. The Red Devils' misery was compounded by their humiliation at the hands of Tottenham, who thrashed them 6-1 at Old Trafford.
Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is focused on bringing the club back to winning ways
Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in January of 2020 for €55 million. He was linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer of 2019, but the transfer failed to come to fruition, as the Red Devils opted not to pursue his signature at the time.
Fernandes has had an unbelievable impact on Manchester United since joining the club. The Red Devils were languishing in eighth place prior to the 26-year-old's arrival. Fernandes propelled Manchester United to a third-place finish in the Premier League and three Cup semi-finals, recording eight goals and seven assists in the Premier League.
Fernandes became the first Manchester United player to win back to back Premier League Player of the Month awards since Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2006–07 season. In September 2020, Fernandes won Manchester United's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award, as he capped off a sensational start to his Red Devils career with another prized accolade.
The midfielder, however, has had quarrels with his Manchester United teammates in the past. Fernandes had a go at centre-back Victor Lindelof during United's loss to Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final last season, with the former Sporting midfielder's fiery attitude on display several times in his career so far.
