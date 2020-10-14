Reports: Manchester United row between Bruno Fernandes and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismissed as 'lies'

Reports from the English media earlier this week suggested that there was a half-time row between Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the club's embarrassing defeat against Tottenham Hotspur. However, after speaking to those close to the midfielder, Sport Witness have revealed that there was no conflict between the player and his coach.

The claims were referred to as 'lies', as Fernandes continues to be committed to the club and Solskjaer.

Manchester United have endured a poor start to their 2020-21 Premier League campaign, having lost two of their three games so far. The Red Devils' misery was compounded by their humiliation at the hands of Tottenham, who thrashed them 6-1 at Old Trafford.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is focused on bringing the club back to winning ways

Bruno Fernandes has been in stunning form since joining Manchester United in January

Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in January of 2020 for €55 million. He was linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer of 2019, but the transfer failed to come to fruition, as the Red Devils opted not to pursue his signature at the time.

Unnamed #mufc matchday staff on Bruno Fernandes at half-time against Tottenham: "He laid into team-mates, accusing them of not upholding the proud name of Manchester United. He kept yelling 'We are supposed to be Manchester United. This shouldn’t be happening'." #mulive [mirror] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 10, 2020

Fernandes has had an unbelievable impact on Manchester United since joining the club. The Red Devils were languishing in eighth place prior to the 26-year-old's arrival. Fernandes propelled Manchester United to a third-place finish in the Premier League and three Cup semi-finals, recording eight goals and seven assists in the Premier League.

Fernandes became the first Manchester United player to win back to back Premier League Player of the Month awards since Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2006–07 season. In September 2020, Fernandes won Manchester United's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award, as he capped off a sensational start to his Red Devils career with another prized accolade.

Manchester United fans call for Bruno Fernandes to replace Harry Maguire as club captain #mufc https://t.co/LQOvMsVrsu — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) October 12, 2020

The midfielder, however, has had quarrels with his Manchester United teammates in the past. Fernandes had a go at centre-back Victor Lindelof during United's loss to Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final last season, with the former Sporting midfielder's fiery attitude on display several times in his career so far.