Reports: Manchester United in the running to sign Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane

According to Manchester Evening News via Sports Mole, Manchester United have been presented with an opportunity to sign Real Madrid star Raphael Varane. The Frenchman has 18 months left on his current deal and is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Varane has been a key player for Real Madrid over the years and is all set to go down as one of their greatest players in the modern era. Having won two La Liga titles and a staggering four UEFA Champions League trophies to his name amongst other major accolades, he is quite decorated despite being just 27 years of age.

Manchester United have a chance to sign their perfect centre-back target in Raphael Varane #mufc https://t.co/iU3xtdUZDZ — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) November 18, 2020

Manchester United reportedly had the chance to sign him as a teenager, but the Red Devils failed to snap him up at the time. Real Madrid took advantage of the situation and Varane quickly established himself as a key player for the club.

For the national team, the defender has been a mainstay under Didier Deschamps and played a pivotal role in their FIFA World Cup triumph in 2018. As things stand, there have been no indications that Real Madrid will not offer him a new contract. However, MEN have reported that Manchester United are keeping tabs on the player and could make a move for him if the opportunity were to arise.

Manchester United looking to capitalize on Varane's Real Madrid contract

RCD Espanyol v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Both Real Madrid and Manchester United have blown hot and cold in the 2020-21 league season so far. While the Red Devils' faltering season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took a good turn with a 3-1 victory against Everton last weekend, Real Madrid suffered an embarrassing 4-1 defeat against Valencia in La Liga.

Manchester United are well placed to sign Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane in 2021, according to Manchester Evening News 😯 pic.twitter.com/ifWdSeB04h — Goal (@goal) November 18, 2020

Varane scored an own goal in that game and endured a torrid night at the Mestalla, as the home side crushed the defending champions in what was the headline result of their season. Nevertheless, the Frenchman is one of the best defenders in world football is won't be short of suitors if he decides to leave Real Madrid for a fresh challenge.

Manchester United have also been linked with RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano and it remains to be seen if they decide to move for a central defender in January.