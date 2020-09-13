According to Luke Gardner from the Express, Manchester United are ready to launch a move for Real Madrid star Gareth Bale.

Manchester United have been looking to bolster their attack this summer and have focused their efforts on the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. The Bundesliga outfit have been unwilling to reduce their £108 million valuation of Sancho, a sum that United are not willing to pay for the 20-year-old winger.

United have, in recent weeks, been seeking alternative transfer options. The Red Devils seem to have found their man in Gareth Bale. United are reportedly seeking to sign Bale on either a season-long loan spell or a short term contract.

Gareth Bale endured a torrid season at Real Madrid last year, having suffered from constant niggles and falling out with Zinedine Zidane.

Manchester United have identified Gareth Bale as their potential big-name signing this summer

Real Madrid are desperate to get rid of Bale this summer

Gareth Bale made the switch from Tottenham to Real Madrid in what was the most expensive transfer in world football at the time. Bale has won two La Ligas and four Champions League titles during his time at Madrid.

The Welshman has also scored crucial and memorable goals in the white shirt, but has been starved of playing time of late. Bale has scored 80 goals in 171 league appearances at Madrid, an impressive return for a winger.

Bale was linked with a move away from Real Madrid last season, only for the club hierarchy to block a move as they believed he would still have a major role to play at the club. Madrid have since changed their stance on Bale and are desperate to get rid of the 31-year-old.

Los Blancos have even offered to send the Welshman on loan whilst paying half of his wages. Manchester United have always held an interest in Bale and were ready to make a move last summer, only to be put off by his €600,00 per week wages.

Bale has reportedly been made available for as less as £22 million, but Manchester United chief executive, Ed Woodward, would prefer to take him on loan before committing to a permanent deal.

Manchester United fans have thus far been frustrated with the lack of signings this summer, with the club only managing to bring in Donny Van de Beek. The Red Devils, however, seem to have found the big-name player who could excite their fans and help the club make a push for the title this season.

