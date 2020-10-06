Reports: Mauricio Pochettino contacted by Manchester United over replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly been contacted by Manchester United in the aftermath of their 6-1 Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend.

According to an exclusive from The Daily Star, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job as head coach is not under immediate danger, but in results continue to be underwhelming, Manchester United are starting to put contingencies in place.

The weekend's 6-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur has led to fresh questions over Solskjaer's suitability for the Manchester United job. Captain Harry Maguire and his defence crumbled as Tottenham put six goals past Manchester United, and it could well have been more, on the balance of play.

Solskjaer led Manchester United to third place in the Premier League last season, but has seen the new campaign began in chaotic fashion. Manchester United have lost their first two home games, and have only win in their three games thus far.

Even that win was a tad fortunate, as they got out of jail with a 100th-minute Bruno Fernandes penalty against Brighton, who hit the woodwork five times over the course of the match.

Manchester United have conceded 11 goals in their three games, and that is a clear sign that the alarm bells are ringing for Solskjaer.

Manchester United likely to give Solskjaer at least one more month

Manchester United are said to have contacted Mauricio Pochettino recently

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is unlikely to pull the trigger on Solkjaer over the course of the international break, but is said to be concerned about recent results.

Advertisement

Woodward has long been a fan of Pochettino, with the Argentine even said to have been a candidate to replace Jose Mourinho, when he was sacked by Manchester United, before Solskjaer eventually took the job.

If Woodward does relieve Solskjaer of his duties as head coach, it will lead to Manchester United appointing their fifth full-time manager of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Both David Moyes and Jose Mourinho were sacked midway through a season, while Louis van Gaal was relieved of his duties at the end of the 2015-16 season.

Woodward and Manchester United are under immense pressure to turn their results around immediately, especially with the transfer window not exactly going to plan. Their no.1 target Jadon Sancho has stayed put at Borussia Dortmund, and there is a sense that Manchester United have not really pushed on like they should have.

With Pochettino available for free now, Woodward is in a position where he could act immediately, and appoint a head coach with the experience of doing well both domestically and in European competition.