Reports: Mesut Ozil turns down a huge contract offer to leave Arsenal

Mesut Ozil has turned down a bumper offer to play his football in Saudi Arabia and end his Arsenal nightmare, according to reports. The 31-year-old playmaker is somewhat of a forgotten man in North London and has recently been handed the opportunity to ply his trade elsewhere.

It comes at the same time as reports suggesting that Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has been offered a similar lucrative package to leave the Premier League.

According to Ian McGarry and Duncan Castles on their Transfer Window Podcast, Ozil has rejected the chance to depart leave the Emirates Stadium and play in Saudi Arabia. They revealed his Turkish heritage was behind the decision, amid the difficult 'diplomatic relations' between the two countries.

Ozil reportedly wouldn't consider such a move, due to the respect he has for close friend and Turkey president, Recep Erdogan.

It speaks volumes of the former Germany international's relationship with Turkey, that he is thought to have turned down an offer that would've seen him earn over £15 million per season in Saudi Arabia.

It has also been claimed that Arsenal hasn't been able to come to a mutual agreement about a settlement with Ozil, which will see his contract terminated early.

It's quite clear that Mesut Ozil isn't in Mikel Arteta's plans at Arsenal, short-term or long-term. Ozil hasn't been part of a matchday squad since June, in a streak that currently stands at 17 games in all competitions.

The former Real Madrid ace was also left out of Arsenal's Europa League squad for the 2020/21 season. Considering the early stages of the competition are typically used to provide fringe and younger players with game time, this move could be an indication about Ozil's future at the club.

Despite being frozen out of the team, the club must still mean a lot to Ozil. After Arsenal relieved Jerry Quy of his duties, after 27 years, as famous mascot Gunnersaurus last week, the German offered to cover Quy's full salary.

It remains to be seen whether Ozil will find a way out of the club before the international transfer window slams shut. If he doesn't, the 2020-21 season could be a long campaign for him.