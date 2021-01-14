Reports: Mino Raiola wants his star player at Barcelona

Super-agent Mino Raiola has identified Barcelona as the next destination for his star client who is a top target for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid had identified Erling Halaand as one of their top transfer target with concerns over the need to replace an ageing Karim Benzema for the long-term growing stronger. However, according to Sport, Barcelona could throw a spanner in their works.

Barcelona are well poised to hijack Real Madrid's move for Haaland as the player's agent, Mino Raiola, wants him to leave Borussia Dortmund and move to Barcelona next season.

Mino Raiola chooses Barcelona as Erling Haaland's next destination

Erling Haaland

Super agent Mino Raiola has chosen Barcelona as the next destination for his client and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. Haaland has emerged as a top transfer target for several European giants thanks to his prolific streak in front of goal for Borussia Dortmund.

(🌕) Mino Raiola, in his power, will try his best to try to place his client Erling Haaland at Barcelona. @orioldomenech #ElectionsFCB #Transfers 🇳🇴🚨 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) January 12, 2021

Catalan TV station TV3 have also reiterated the claims.

“Raiola is interested in having good relations with Barça again. Haaland is leaving Dortmund for sure, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he did his best so he could come here.”

🔥 HAALAND, MÉS A PROP DEL BARÇA?

🎙️ @OriolDomenech:



🔊 "A Raiola li interessa tornar a tenir bones relacions amb el Barça i col·locar-hi un bon jugador"



🔊 "Haaland se'n va del Dortmund segur i no m'estranyaria que fes tot el possible perquè pugui venir aquí"#OnzeE3 pic.twitter.com/A6Kjjr3PGL — Onze (@OnzeTv3) January 13, 2021

However, things are not going to be very straightforward for Barcelona. There are quite a few complications that they will have to deal with along the way.

Barcelona presidential elections will happen on the 24th of this month and only then will we know who is going to be the long-term successor to Josep Maria Bartomeu. So first of all, the new president will have to okay a move for Erling Haaland.

In addition to that, Erling Haaland is going to be available for around €75 million which is quite a bargain in today's inflated transfer market. However, Barcelona have been severely hit in a financial sense by the COVID-19 pandemic and the club has been struggling.

They have had to ask their players to take two wage cuts and are currently in no position to cough up that much money. Erling Haaland is one of the hottest properties in world football right now.

After joining Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020, Erling Haaland has been unstoppable in front of goal. He has scored a whopping 35 goals and provided six assists from across 34 appearances so far and is still just 20-years-old.

Barcelona have been tracking him for a while and were keeping tabs on him as he made the switch from Salzburg to Dortmund. However, his valuation has skyrocketed since then.