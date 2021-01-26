Reports: Raphael Varane could quit Real Madrid if Zinedine Zidane is sacked 

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane could reportedly depart the club in the summer should head coach Zinedine Zidane get sacked.

Zidane played a huge role in convincing Varane to move to Real Madrid in 2011, but with the head coach’s immediate future hanging in the balance, the reigning La Liga champions could lose the French defender this summer.

Zidane has led Real Madrid to a horrendous start to the new Spanish La Liga campaign. Los Blancos have won just once in their last five outings and are seven points adrift of bitter rivals Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand and look favorites to lift the La Liga title.

Real Madrid have also been eliminated from both the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana after disappointing defeats to Atletico Bilbao and Segunda Liga B side Alcoyano, respectively.

Varane could leave Real Madrid to take on a new challenge

It is now suggested that Real Madrid center-back Raphael Varane is considering his future in the Spanish capital and will look to quit the club amidst reports that head coach Zinedine Zidane could be relieved of his role in the coming weeks.

With Varane heavily linked to Manchester United back in 2017, Zidane played a major role in his decision to remain at the club, as both player and coach have a very strong relationship.

Manchester United, under Jose Mourinho, were looking to bring the Frenchman to Old Trafford. However, Varane opted to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu thanks to the influence of Zidane.

Back then, the World Cup winner said:

"Real Madrid are the best place for me to continue my career.”

"It was a good decision to stay at Madrid. I believe in the club and I believe in the coach. I have spoken with him a lot and he has faith in me. Zidane's presence is one of the reasons behind my decision to stay."

However, considering Real Madrid’s recent woes, particularly the defeat to minnows Alcoyano, reports suggest that president Florentino Perez is now on the lookout for a potential replacement for Zidane.

After long-time target Mauricio Pochettino moved to PSG, RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Zidane at Madrid should the Frenchman fail to bring about a turnaround in the club’s fortunes.

With Varane's contract set to expire in 2022, the 27-year-old might join Zidane in exiting the club, leaving any newly appointed head coach with a defensive crisis to mop up.

Marcelo is expected to depart in the summer and Sergio Ramos will become a free agent in less than six months, with the Real Madrid captain no closer to signing an extension as things stand.

Varane moved to the Santiago Bernabeu almost a decade ago and has enjoyed a trophy-laden career both domestically and in Europe, winning three La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League crowns.