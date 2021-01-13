Reports: Real Madrid defender Eder Miliato wanted by Tottenham Hotspur

Eder Militao’s time at Real Madrid has been anything but pleasant, and it now appears that Tottenham Hotspur might offer the Brazilian an escape route out of the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Sport Witness, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in the Los Blancos defender, with Jose Mourinho eager to complete a deal for the player this month. The Portuguese wants Tottenham Hotspur to sign the Brazilian on loan for the rest of this season, and Real Madrid might be willing to oblige.

Militao rose to prominence with Sao Paulo before moving to Porto in 2018. He impressed with the Portuguese giants to attract the attention of Real Madrid scouts before eventually moving to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2019.

He arrived with a lot of promise, but the Brazilian, who will turn 23 this month, has failed to seal a first-team place at the club. Militao currently finds himself down the pecking order at the club this season and might be tempted to leave Real Madrid to revive his career.

Jose Mourinho has recently hinted that Tottenham Hotspur might make defensive reinforcements in the ongoing winter transfer window.

The Portuguese currently has Joe Rondon and Japhet Tanganga as his back-up options, both of whom are short of experience. Mourinho, as such, has turned to his former club Real Madrid to add some defensive depth to his Tottenham Hotspur squad.

Eder Militao; Tottenham and Jose very interested in signing the defender on initial loan. Space opens up when Gedson loan is terminated. Ideally Spurs would like Sanchez to be on his way out the club before talks can start with Real Madrid. #THFC #COYS #RMA — Wiz🥇 (@WizardReport) January 13, 2021

Militao is reportedly eager to move to Tottenham Hotspur, as he looks unlikely to secure first-team minutes at Real Madrid this season.

The player has managed just 224 minutes of football so far, which includes two starts and one substitute appearance in all competitions. He has not made an appearance for Real Madrid since October, which is why he has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane willing to let Militao join Tottenham Hotspur

Eder Militao

Zinedine Zidane is not keen on letting players leave in the middle of the season, but the Real Madrid manager is ready to sanction the departures of the fringe players of his squad.

That could see Militao, along with Luka Jovic and Alvaro Odriozola, allowed to leave the club before the end of the month. However, it is not clear whether the Spanish giants are open to a loan deal or would like Tottenham Hotspur to table a permanent offer for the services of the player.

🚨🌖| Jose Mourinho has asked for Eder Militao. Mourinho is looking to loan Militao till the end of the season to strengthen the Tottenham backline, and Daniel Levy has already made contact with Real Madrid. @diarioas #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 13, 2021

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League side manages to fulfil its manager’s wishes and secure Militao, at least for the rest of the season.