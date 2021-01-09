Reports: Real Madrid interested in Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min

According to Defensa Central, La Liga champions Real Madrid have outlined Tottenham Hotspur ace Son Heung-min for a potential transfer.

Real Madrid have been linked to PSG ace Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah in recent weeks. However, Defensa Central claims that Los Blancos would face an uphill task to secure the duo's services and have now turned their focus on the Spurs man.

Son Heung-min is currently enjoying a sensational campaign with Tottenham Hotspur.

Forming a telepathic partnership with England superstar Harry Kane, he has already scored 12 goals in the Premier League this season. Their combination is proving to be vital for Tottenham Hotspur this season. They have registered 38 goal contributions so far in the English top flight.

No partnership has ever combined for more goals in a single Premier League season than Kane and Son (13).



Bros

The duo has already equalled the Premier League record for most goal combinations with 13, after Kane set up the South Korean for the second goal in their 3-0 win over Leeds United last week.

Son has scored 16 goals across all competitions, and only Harry Kane has scored more amongst all Premier League players.

Defensa Central claims that Real Madrid are showing serious interest in Son, with Zinedine Zidane reportedly “in love” with the idea of signing him.

However, the report suggests that the Spanish champions would have to splash out in excess of €100 million for the services of the 28-year-old.

Tottenham Hotspur unlikely to let Son Heung-min join Real Madrid

Son Heung-min has registered 65 league goals and 34 assists since his move to Tottenham Hotspur in 2015

Son's scintillating outings for Tottenham Hotspur have caught the eye of Real Madrid, who have seen a number of attacking stars either exit the club or heavily linked with a departure.

James Rodriguez moved to Everton last summer while Gareth Bale is plying his trade on loan at Tottenham. Lucas Vasquez and Isco have also been rumored to exit the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid have made Tottenham's Son Heung-min a top transfer target, according to OKDiario

The Tottenham Hotspur faithful need not worry about losing their star man at the moment, as the club is unlikely to release one of their best players midway through the campaign.

Son Heung-min has registered 65 league goals and 34 assists since his €30 million move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.