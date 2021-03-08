Real Madrid put €20-30 million price tag on Gareth Bale - Reports

Gareth Bale's season on loan from Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur has been a mixed bag, with the Welshman recently picking up form and inspiring the north London club to win their last few league games.

Tottenham Hotspur now seem to be interested in a permanent move for the 31-year-old. However, as per Spanish publication Defensa Central, Real Madrid have set a price tag in the range of €20-30 million for the permanent transfer of Gareth Bale.

The Welshman is reportedly playing no part in Zinedine Zidane's plans for the future, no matter how successful his stint with Spurs may be.

Bale has recently been in incredible form for the north London outfit after he spent the last few months on the sidelines suffering from injury and poor form.

The 31-year-old has now scored 10 goals and made 3 assists in just 22 appearances with Tottenham Hotspur this season. He has scored 4 goals in their last two Premier League games, which included playing a starring role in their triumph over Wolfsberger in the Round of 32 of the Europa League.

Gareth Bale's future is in Real Madrid's hands: Jose Mourinho

Gareth Bale's ;ong-term future is still uncertain

When asked about Gareth Bale in a recent press conference, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho claimed that the Welshman's future is entirely 'in the hands' of Real Madrid.

"He is not a Tottenham player so Real Madrid have everything in their hands," Mourinho said. "I just have a player on loan and I am trying to take the best out of the player for Tottenham Hotspur."

Bale is on loan from Real Madrid for a reported total fee of £10 million to Tottenham Hotspur this season. Mourinho, however, claims the decision of the player's future is in the hands of Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane.

"We try to take care of the player we have on loan for us but also for the respect we have for the club who loans the player," the Portuguese manager said. "If you want to ask anything about Gareth's future ask your colleagues in Madrid to ask [Real Madrid manager Zinedine] Zidane."

"It is a very personal thing when a player has injuries, I believe that a player always has scars," Mourinho said about his injuries. "At this moment he is there, he is happy and clean and hopefully we can manage his minutes, his matches and his feelings," Mourinho added.