Reports: Real Madrid ready to sell Luka Jovic

Are Real Madrid making a mistake by selling him soon?

Zidane is reportedly not interested in working with Luka Jovic anymore

Real Madrid have decided to sell Luka Jovic this summer according to reports in Marca. The Spanish publication reports that Zinedine Zidane is not interested in using the Serbian striker any more and Los Blancos are listening to offers.

The 22-year-old was linked with Juventus, Chelsea, Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich before he joined Real Madrid but none of those clubs seem interested now. The €60 million signing will now be heading out of Santiago Bernabeu and reports suggest Los Blancos are looking for €50 million this summer.

Karim Benzema has been in unstoppable form this season and Sergio Ramos has been helping him with the goals. Mariano and a combination of Rodrygo and Vinicius have taken the role of 2nd choice forwards and that leaves Luka Jovic in no man's land.

Luka Jovic's record at Real Madrid this season

When Luka Jovic was signed by Real Madrid last summer, it seemed like they had found the best possible replacement for Karim Benzema. The Serbian was in top form for Eintracht Frankfurt and was a target for several clubs.

However, Real Madrid acted quickly and snapped him up from the German side. Things have not gone as per plan since then and they have struggled to deal with him. He has not been able to adjust to Zidane's plans as well.

Luka Jovic has played 25 matches this season of which only 8 have been starts. Overall, he has accumulated 770 minutes under his belt and managed to score just twice.

Things got worse when he broke Serbia's quarantine rules during the lockdown. He suffered an injury on his return to Spain and then broke LaLiga's protocol by attending a barbecue with Getafe's Nemanja Maksimovic and Atletico Madrid's Ivan Saponjic, as per Marca.

La Sexta have added to the story now and revealed that he is yet again in quarantine as his friend has been tested positive for Coronavirus.

Who will sign Luka Jovic?

While there has been no fresh update from any reliable source on clubs showing interest in Luka Jovic, previous reports suggest unnamed clubs from Serie A and the Premier League did show interest in the Serbian.

Luka Jovic is isolated at home after being in the company of a friend who has been tested positive for COVID-19. He hasn’t been training for two days although the first test he took came back negative. He has to take a second test to confirm. [marca] pic.twitter.com/9LOvc4sq0c — SB (@Realmadridplace) July 8, 2020