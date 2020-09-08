According to Mundo Deportivo via Metro, Lionel Messi had his first conversation with Ronald Koeman earlier today after reversing his decision to leave Barcelona this summer. The Argentine was the first one to enter the training ground and was training alone to build up his fitness, having missed the first few days of pre season due to the speculation surrounding his future.

Koeman and Messi reportedly had a quick chat, where the Dutchman ensured that the 33-year-old would still be the talisman of the team. Mundo Deportivo have claimed that Koeman told Messi that he would still be treated like a 'special player', as the Argentine prepares for yet another season at the Camp Nou.

It was also revealed that while Messi is still regarded as the heartbeat of the team, he will not be given special privileges like he was under previous managers.

Koeman is aiming to stamp his authority at the club and has held talks with Messi to clear the air after what was seemingly the most challenging few days of the Argentine's Barcelona career.

A last dance for Lionel Messi at Barcelona?

Lionel Messi and Barcelona endured a torrid 2019-20 season

Messi reversed his decision to leave the club, after it was confirmed that his €700 million release clause would have to be triggered to facilitate an exit. However, the Argentine released an explosive interview and pulled no punches, as he lashed onto the club's hierarchy for their failure to make Barcelona a competitive force across all competitions.

The 33-year-old will remain at the Camp Nou despite everything that has happened and has held positive talks with Koeman about the forthcoming season. Barcelona are aiming to start from scratch and reclaim their La Liga crown from Real Madrid, who pipped them to the title last season.

The nightmare is over and now it's time to look forward. Messi will talk to Koeman tomorrow and he wants to turn the page as soon as possible to help win titles again. Koeman will update Messi on new routines, new training sessions and new rules. [sport] pic.twitter.com/KHruCx5KwQ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 6, 2020

The Catalan giants are also analysing the transfer market to snap up a bargain or two, with Liverpool's Gini Wijnaldum and Lyon's Memphis Depay believed to be top targets for Koeman. Messi's decision to stay came as a massive boost to the club and it remains to be seen if they recover on time to mount a serious title challenge in the 2020-21 season.

