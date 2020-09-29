Reports: Sheffield United willing to offer £17 million for Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster

According to David Anderson from the Mirror, Sheffield United are leading the race to secure Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster's signature. The young Englishman is highly rated at Anfield but has fallen down the pecking order after the arrival of Diogo Jota, who joined the club earlier this summer in a big-money deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brewster enjoyed a successful loan spell with Swansea City in the second half of the 2019-20 season and scored ten goals for the Championship outfit, as they narrowly missed out on a spot in the Premier League. Liverpool have big hopes for the youngster but could move him on this summer, as they look to make the right decision for one of their prized assets.

Sheffield United are leading the race to sign Rhian Brewster as they continue talks with Liverpool over a permanent deal. The Blades are willing to offer around £17million for the England Under-21 striker. #LFC #sufc — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) September 29, 2020

Sheffield United have reportedly been in touch with Liverpool for close to a month now and are frontrunners to snap him up, with the likes of Crystal Palace and Brighton also rumoured to be interested in him.

Liverpool look to offload Brewster with a buyback clause

Rhian Brewster is a wanted man this summer

Liverpool are insistent on including a buyback clause in any deal for Brewster and it remains to be seen if it puts off interested parties. The 20-year-old is particularly deadly inside the penalty area and will look to secure a transfer in the coming days, with the transfer window set to slam shut early next month.

Jurgen Klopp is keen to trim his squad and will also look to move on the likes of Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic, while it has also been reported that the Reds would accept bids for Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi provided their valuations are met.

Liverpool have bolstered their squad with the additions of Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota this summer, with the Merseyside giants sparing no expense in their quest to retain their Premier League crown.

The Reds will use the business end of the transfer window to balance their books and secure loan moves for their fringe players, with Loris Karius and Kamil Grabara also departing the club temporarily earlier this week.

