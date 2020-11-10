Reports: Tottenham Hotspur given price for permanent Gareth Bale deal

Tottenham Hotspur could sign Gareth Bale on a permanent deal next summer for a fee in the region of £13.5m.

Bale returned to North London this summer, to join Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan deal, seven years after he moved to Real Madrid.

Bale had firmly fallen out of favour with Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, and was barely used by the Frenchman, especially since the La Liga restarted after the COVID-19 lockdown.

The long deal that brought Bale to Tottenham Hotspur this summer included no option or obligation to buy. That means Spurs would have to negotiate a fee with Real Madrid, if they want to sign Bale next summer.

Calciomercato are now reporting that Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is keen for the club to agree a deal with Real Madrid that would see them sign Bale permanently.

Tottenham Hotspur keen for permanent deal for Gareth Bale

At the end of the current season, Bale will return to Real Madrid on the expiry of his loan deal, and will have another year left on his contract with the Spanish giants. The £13.5m fee that is being reported, is what Bale would receive in wages during that year of his contract at Real Madrid.

Bale didn't start the season off with Spurs, due to injury. But in recent weeks, he has become a more integral part of Mourinho's plans. He also started their most recent Premier League game - 1-0 win against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

Bale recently scored his first goal of his second stint with Tottenham Hotspur, and it was an important goal as well. He scored the winner in a 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and has mostly started in the Europa League games that Spurs have played this season.

Spurs are currently second in the Premier League, just a point behind league leaders Leicester City. They are ahead of champions LIverpool only on goal difference at the moment.

Tottenham have already done other business with Real Madrid with left-back Sergio Reguilon joining them on a permanent deal this summer.

That deal is said to include a buy-back clause, which Real could trigger to take the Spain international back to the Bernabeu.

Tottenham are unlikely to face any such contractual issues in any negotiations for Bale, though.