Reports: Tottenham Hotspur reignite interest in Real Madrid defender Eder Militao

According to AS, Real Madrid‘s Eder Militao could be headed to the Premier League as Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign the central defender.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on adding the Real Madrid star to his fold this January. The Portuguese tactician has already strengthened the London club with former Wolves full-back Matt Doherty and central midfielder Pierre-Emil Hojberg.

Eder Militao moved to Real Madrid from Portuguese side FC Porto for £45 million in 2019 but has since struggled to hit the ground running.

The Brazilian has failed to break into the Madrid set-up, as Zinedine Zidane prefers the defensive pairing of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

Militao looked set to quit the Santiago Bernabeu last summer, with several clubs interested in him. Tottenham Hotspur were also linked with a move for the 22-year-old, but a deal failed to materialise.

AS now claim that Eder Militao’s Real Madrid woes might soon come to an end as Spurs have rekindled their interest in him.

🚨| Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Eder Militao. Jose Mourinho is keen to bring in the defender during the January transfer window.@diarioas [🥈] pic.twitter.com/XfFlS4QVsh — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) January 8, 2021

After making 18 appearances for Real Madrid in his debut season, Militao has only featured in three matches across all competitions this season.

The defender has failed to play a single minute for the La Liga champions since October, when he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Eder Militao could add quality to the Tottenham Hotspur defence

Eder Militao fits the profile for Tottenham Hotspur. He is primarily a central defender, but his versatility also allows him to function effectively as a right-back.

Tottenham Hotspur are in need of a quality defender who is capable of fiercely competing with Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld for a starting role.

Joe Rodon and Davinson Sanchez are yet to impress Jose Mourinho, so the addition of Eder Militao could bring much-needed competition at the back.

José Mourinho would have reignited his interest in signing Éder Militão to strengthen the Tottenham defence. Zinédine Zidane barely counts on the Brazilian centre-back, who has not played since 31 October. [AS] pic.twitter.com/JQJopZbUnV — 𝐑𝐌𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐲 (@ReaIMadridOnly) January 8, 2021

The Brazilian would fancy his chances of a fresh start in the Premier League. However, Tottenham Hotspur must be willing to table the £45 million that Real Madrid splashed out on the player in 2019.