Reports: West Ham United leading race to sign Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard

According to a Goal report, out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard could see out the rest of the season with David Moyes at West Ham United.

The report suggests that West Ham are set to fend off competition from the likes of Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion to land the Englishman on a short-term loan deal.

West Ham United are set to sign Jesse Lingard on loan after Manchester United sanctioned the departure of the midfielder #muzone [@TimesSport] pic.twitter.com/ejtGFOpaBm — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) January 25, 2021

Jesse Lingard has made just two starts for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and has failed to play a single minute in the Premier League this season, having fallen down the pecking order.

The signing of Amad Diallo from Atalanta earlier this month would further limit his already-depleted game time as Solskjaer has indicated that the 18-year-old winger could soon be a part of the first team.

The Norwegian said:

“Jesse trained this morning, he wasn’t in the squad. So, of course, he wants to play football, we will have to see and I will sit down with Jesse and make a decision on what we're going to do.

"So far, he’s been the ultimate professional, trained well with a small group this morning that were not in the squad. I will sit down and see if anything comes up. I'm very happy to have him around us as I know he could have played today and done well."

Reports claim that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen on keeping Jesse Lingard as he wants a large squad to compete for multiple trophies. However, after conversations between the pair, the Manchester United boss agreed to let the 28-year-old leave on loan.

Jesse Lingard is highly regarded at Manchester United, but with limited game time, his heart looks set on a move away from the club.

Several clubs across Europe looking to snap up Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United

Jesse Lingard's representatives had reportedly held talks with several clubs in the summer, but a move failed to materialise.

Last month, Real Sociedad were in contact with the midfielder over a possible loan deal, while Ligue 1 outfit OG Nice also showed their interest.

In the Premier League, several clubs have registered their interest in a loan deal for the player, including Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion. However, West Ham are believed to be the front-runners to land the Manchester United academy product.

The deal for Lingard will only involve a small fee if it does go through.



The England midfielder's contract expires in 2022, and it is clear that he is not a part of the plans at Old Trafford.



(via C&H) pic.twitter.com/EPCCa1wiC1 — West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) January 25, 2021

While the Hammers are the favourites to land Jesse Lingard, it is understood that nothing is finalised yet. The midfielder is still unsure as to where he will be for the rest of the campaign.

Jesse Lingard failed to make an appearance for Manchester United while David Moyes was in charge during the 2013-14 season. However, he looks set to link up with the 57-year-old at West Ham United.

The England international scored four goals in 40 appearances across all competitions last season and has made over 200 appearances for Manchester United in total.