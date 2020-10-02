Reports: William Saliba could leave Arsenal on loan this summer

Arsenal are weighing up their options regarding William Saliba's future ahead of the transfer deadline on Monday, with the French defender likely to leave the club on loan, according to Goal.

The 19-year-old centre-back was signed last summer from St. Etienne, and spent last season on loan at the French side, before making the switch to Arsenal this summer.

Saliba has not yet featured in any competitive game for Arsenal this season, and head coach Mikel Arteta confirmed that Arsenal are looking at what they can do best for Saliba's future.

Since arriving at Arsenal, Saliba has only got on to the pitch for a pre-season fixture, which Arsenal played against MK Dons.

He has not made the squad for any Premier League game, and was only in the substitutes bench for the Carabao Cup victory against Leicester City last week.

Rennes in talks to loan William Saliba from Arsenal

William Saliba could be set for a loan move back to his homeland

Discussions are now ongoing with Rennes, as Arsenal look send the defender on loan. Arteta apparently believes that Saliba could be benefited massively by playing fully for one more season in his home country.

However, Rennes could sign Daniele Rugani from Juventus on loan, which could mean that they don't pursue their interest in Saliba after that. But Goal are reporting that there are other clubs across the continent, who are interested in taking Saliba on loan.

Arteta spoke on Saliba's future after he saw his side beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties in the Carabao Cup at Anfield on Thursday night. Arsenal have now been drawn to face Manchester City in the quarterfinal.

“He had a year last year where Arsenal loaned him to Saint-Etienne and that was a transition year for him," Arteta said.

"The difficult year that the player had and the plan that we had for him, for the transition year, we could not achieve.

"We are looking at different options to try to have the best possible development for the player and to protect our intentions with William for the future. We want to both be aligned and make the best decision for now and for the future."

That failed transition phase that Arteta spoke about was because of two major injuries that Saliba suffered last season. He made only 15 appearances in all competitions for the St. Etienne.

Arsenal have Rob Holding, David Luiz and Gabriel Magalhaes playing in the centre-back positions, while Kieran Tierney has also been regularly used on the left of a back three.