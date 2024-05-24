Reputed journalist claims Erik ten Hag was informed of his Manchester United sacking weeks ago

Norweigan journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft has claimed Manchester United told Erik ten Hag he was sacked a week before his side clashed with Arsenal (May 12). The Dutch coach is headed for the Old Trafford exit door after the FA Cup final this Saturday (May 25).

Fjortoft responded to The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg who reported that United had decided to part ways with Ten Hag after the final. He suggested the former Ajax manager knew about his departure weeks ago:

"Was always a gamble to think that this could be a secret till after the FA-cup final. I understand he was told the week before the Arsenal-game."

Expand Tweet

Steinberg reports that Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team decided to sack Ten Hag after a poor league campaign. His side finished eighth, their lowest finish since 19990 and they failed to qualify for Europe.

Ten Hag has constantly reaffirmed that he has the support of the club's new owners but his future has been uncertain throughout the season. He arrived in July 2022 and oversaw a third-place finish and a Carabao Cup triumph in 2023.

Manchester United's nosedive came amid uncertainty over the club's ownership. Ten Hag looks to be bidding farewell and the FA Cup final against Manchester City will be his final game in charge.

The timing Ten Hag was informed came before an Arsenal game where the side's hopes of UEFA Europa League football were dashed. They suffered a 1-0 loss at home to the Gunners.

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly the frontrunner to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Thomas Tuchel is the favorite to take over at Manchester United.

Manchester United will now look to replace Ten Hag and they have candidates in mind especially given the timing. One of those is Thomas Tuchel who is available after leaving Bayern Munich.

Steinberg reports that Tuchel is the frontrunner to succeed Ten Hag having experienced top-level European and Premier League football. The German coach parted ways with Bayern this month after a trophyless season.

Expand Tweet

However, Tuchel was a massive hit previously in the English top flight with Chelsea. He guided the Blues to UEFA Champions League glory in 2021 as well as the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Other names on United's wishlist include Ipswich Town coach Kieran McKenna. The Northern Irishman knows the club well as he was an assistant coach during Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reigns.

Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Frank, Gareth Southgate, and Graham Potter also appear to be under consideration. INEOS could look to move quickly to ensure the new manager can prepare for pre-season in the United States.