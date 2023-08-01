Robert Lewandowski among 4 Barcelona players who have not been in good touch with Ousmane Dembele for months now: Reports

Robert Lewandowski and three other Barcelona players find themselves on the outs with Ousmane Dembele, creating growing tension in the squad, as reported by El Nacional. The French forward's imminent departure to Paris Saint-Germain has been widely discussed, leaving Barca and the player in the final stages of ironing out the details.

This transfer marks a significant loss for the team, especially for Coach Xavi Hernandez. The Spaniard reportedly considered Dembele a crucial element in his tactical schemes.

Beyond the sorrow of Dembele's departure within the Barcelona hierarchy, El Nacional has revealed there are strained relationships between him and certain teammates.

Among them is Robert Lewandowski, who, despite being an impressive partner on the field, failed to establish any off-pitch connection with the Frenchman. Their interactions were strictly limited to sporting matters, with no personal friendship.

Another player facing difficulties with Dembele is the renowned goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Despite his exceptional abilities, ter Stegen couldn't win over Dembele's trust, partly due to language barriers and the Frenchman's reserved nature.

Sergi Roberto made efforts to support Dembele during his initial days at Camp Nou. However, the Barcelona captain also struggled to form a friendship with him.

Lastly, Raphinha also found himself in a rivalry with the French forward, with both competing for the right-wing position. This competition was said to have led to a lack of communication between the two, adding to the tense atmosphere within the squad.

The Frenchman's disinterest in bonding with his teammates earned him criticism at Camp Nou. An incident that exemplified this was when he unexpectedly announced his marriage on social media without any of his teammates attending or even being aware of his relationship.

Ousmane Dembele set to leave Barcelona for PSG

Ousmane Dembele has expressed his desire to join Paris Saint-Germain, and negotiations between both clubs are currently underway.

With his release clause now standing at €100 million, PSG are expected to meet this amount to secure the services of the talented French international. However, reports from Revolo (via Football Espana) claim Barcelona will not receive the full €100 million.

Instead, the Blaugrana will only receive €27 million, slightly over half of the release clause amount. The remaining sum of €23 million will be distributed between Dembele and his agent Moussa Sissoko. Had PSG triggered the release clause before midnight on Tuesday morning, the player and his representative would have received half of the initial €50 million.

For Barca, the transfer represents not only a substantial financial transaction, but also a loss of a talented player. The club's decision-makers must now strategize on how to reinvest the funds to strengthen the team and fill the void left by Dembele's looming departure.

He helped the Catalan giants to the La Liga title last season, scoring five goals and providing seven assists in 25 league appearances.