Robert Lewandowski receives 2 surprise offers to leave Barcelona: Reports

Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab have reportedly offered Robert Lewandowski a chance to leave Barcelona.

The Polish striker joined the Blaugrana from Bayern Munich for €50 million last summer. He scored 33 goals and provided eight assists in 46 matches across competitions and helped Barcelona win the La Liga title and Supercopa de Espana.

According to El Nacional, though, SPL club Al-Hilal have contacted the player's representative Pini Zahavi for a potential summer transfer.

Al-Hilal have already signed the likes of Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic Savic, and more in the summer transfer market. They also tried to lure Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to Riyadh by offering them mega salaries. After being turned down by both superstars, they have now turned their attention towards Lewandowski.

Al-Shabab, meanwhile, are yet complete a marquee signing in the summer transfer market. They are reportedly willing to offer the 34-year-old a mega salary of €60 million per season.

Barcelona are already set to lose Ousmane Dembele in the summer transfer market as the Frenchman will join Paris Saint-Germain. Hence, a potential exit for Lewandowski could weaken the Blaugrana considerably.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski spoke about his future at the club

Despite being 34 years old, Robert Lewandowski remains one of the top strikers in European football. His exploits in front of the goal during the 2022-23 season were testaments to his immense quality.

He is yet to show any signs of slowing down. That said, given his age, the player doesn't have a lot of time left atop the game.

The Polish striker recently spoke about his future at the top level of football (as per Barca Universal):

“Football-wise, I still feel on top. I don’t know for how many more years I’ll play, it can be two, three or maybe even more years. It will depend on my physical condition.”

He further detailed his post-retirement plans, telling:

“I have started to plan about my life after I retire from football. I have ideas but I can’t say anything right now. I will do what makes me happy."

Lewandowski ended up as the Pichichi winner in his first season in Spanish football during the 2022-23 campaign, with 23 goals in 35 games.