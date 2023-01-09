Roberto Martinez interested to be Portugal manager as he wants to work with a young squad; could be detrimental for Cristiano Ronaldo - Reports

Spaniard Roberto Martinez is all set to be appointed as Portugal's football team's next manager, which could be a problem for a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Martinez's appointment could well be bad news for Cristiano Ronaldo as the former Belgium manager wants to work with a young squad.

According to a report in Cadena SER, Martinez was enthused about taking over the Portugal job due to the promising youth present in the current squad.

With the likes of Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, and Rafael Leao among others, Portugal has an exciting lineup ready to unleash itself on the big stage.

Where does that leave Cristiano Ronaldo's future in the national side?

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was controversially benched by Fernando Santos in Portugal's knockout games in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, could have a tough time getting into Martinez's side.

Martinez wants to work with the youth at his disposal and that could mean Ronaldo will have difficulty getting into the side.

Ronaldo was benched at the World Cup after Santos was unhappy with the forward's displeasure after being substituted off against South Korea in their last group game.

Portugal won in Ronaldo's absence against Switzerland with his replacement Goncalo Ramos scoring a hat-trick.

In the quarter-final against Morocco, Ronaldo came on with the score at 0-1 but failed to inspire his side as Portugal were knocked out of the tournament.

Ronaldo, after the final whistle, left the pitch in tears, with many wondering if he will ever play again for the national team.

Everton interested in Roberto Martinez?

Martinez, who managed Belgium and saw the Red Devils fail to clear the group stage of the World Cup, is on Everton's radar who are currently managed by Frank Lampard.

Everton are struggling in the Premier League this season and are in the 18th spot in the table having drawn just one game out of their last five, losing the other four.

But Portugal's youth and the chance to work with some talented players has placed Martinez in a pole position to take up the national team's role.

