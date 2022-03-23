Robin van Persie and Rio Ferdinand keen on taking Manchester United assistant manager job under Erik ten Hag - Reports

Manchester United icons Robin van Persie and Rio Ferdinand have put their names ahead for the post of assistant manager under Erik ten Hag, according to Stretty News.

According to the aforementioned source, the Red Devils are close to confirming the appointment of Ajax manager Erik ten Hag ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Dutchman is expected to become the new permanent manager and will take over from current interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

In related news, Manchester United want a former player to become ten Hag's assistant manager next season. The United hierarchy prefers a former player to keep the harmony maintained in the dressing room under a new foreign coach.

Rio Ferdinand and Robin van Persie are two candidates who have put their names forward for the vacant post. However, Stretty News reports that the Manchester United hierarchy are not convinced by Rio Ferdinand with van Persie under consideration.

It is worth mentioning that the concept of ex-players becoming assistant managers is not new at Old Trafford. Club legend Ryan Giggs was the assistant manager under both David Moyes and Louis van Gaal.

More recently, former midfielder Michael Carrick was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's assistant manager. Carrick was also made caretaker manager for three games following the sacking of Solskjaer earlier this season.

Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, is edging closer to becoming the next Manchester United manager. According to Stretty News, United officials met the Dutchman last week in London to discuss a possible job offer.

Ten Hag has done a wonderful job at Ajax. The 52-year-old tactician has guided the Amsterdam side to two Eredivise titles and also led them to the Champions League semifinals in 2019.

Manchester United have a massive summer coming up in 2022

Manchester United are expected to have a massive summer. The Red Devils will not only be in the market for a new manager but also for some new players to bolster their squad.

According to the Manchester Evening News, a new defensive midfielder is United's top transfer target this summer. Ralf Rangnick is currently forced to rely on the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic in midfield.

The Red Devils could also be in the market for a new centre-forward. The club will be looking to sign a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 season.

