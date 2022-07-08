Roma considering move to sign former Manchester United forward ‘appreciated’ by Mourinho: Reports

Former Manchester United forward and Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is a player of interest to Jose Mourinho's AS Roma, according to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Having led Roma to a sixth-place finish in Serie A in his debut season, Mourinho is now preparing for his second campaign in charge of the club. The Portuguese tactician is keen to make major improvements to his squad ahead of 2022-23.

The Giallorossi have so far added three new players to their ranks this summer. They have signed Zeki Celik, Nemanja Matic and Mile Svilar for a combined fee of €7 million and intend to make more additions.

It has now emerged that Crystal Palace forward Zaha is a target for Mourinho's side. Roma are considering a move for the Ivory Coast international, according to the aforementioned source.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #ASRoma



No discussions opened with Crystal Palace, still early stages - option now considered internally. AS Roma are considering to make a move for Wilfried Zaha. No official bid yet - but he’s really appreciated by club board and José Mourinho.No discussions opened with Crystal Palace, still early stages - option now considered internally. @SkySport AS Roma are considering to make a move for Wilfried Zaha. No official bid yet - but he’s really appreciated by club board and José Mourinho. 🔴 #ASRomaNo discussions opened with Crystal Palace, still early stages - option now considered internally. @SkySport

Zaha is largely 'appreciated' by the Roma hierarchy and manager Mourinho if the report is to be believed. However, the Serie A club are yet to launch an official offer for the 29-year-old winger.

Roma have also not touched base with Crystal Palace over a deal for the former Manchester United forward. The possibility of making a move for the player is now being considered internally, as per Romano.

It now remains to be seen if the Rome outfit will make an official offer for Zaha in the coming days and weeks. It is worth noting that the Ivorian has just one more year remaining on his contract with Crystal Palace.

Zaha made 37 appearances across all competitions for the Selhurst Park outfit last season. He found the back of the net 15 times and provided two assists for his teammates in those matches.

Mourinho-admired Zaha was previously at Manchester United

Zaha began his senior career at Crystal Palace, but joined Manchester United in January 2013. He was on the Red Devils' books until February 2015 when he returned to Selhurst Park permanently.

The 29-year-old made just four appearances during his two-year stint with the Old Trafford outfit. He was restricted to just 166 minutes of first-team action during that period.

However, Zaha has established himself as a key player for Crystal Palace over the years. He has scored 83 goals and provided 73 assists from a total of 429 matches for the Eagles.

It is worth remembering that Mourinho was previously in charge of Manchester United. He managed the Premier League giants for just over two years between 2016 and 2018.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far