Roma manager Jose Mourinho linked with stunning Real Madrid return to replace Carlo Ancelotti - Reports 

Real Madrid could make a stunning move for AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho next year, according to la Repubblica (via Tribal Football). The report claims that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez could lure the Portuguese to the Santiago Bernabeu if Carlo Ancelotti retires in 2023.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly considering his future at AS Roma, where he's been working since the summer of 2021. The tactician's contract with the Italian giants expires in 2024. However, Mourinho could choose to leave a year early should a real possibility come amid Real Madrid's interest.

Florentino Perez is said to be keeping a close eye on the Portuguese's situation in Rome. He could welcome the manager back to the club if Carlo Ancelotti decides to retire at the end of the current campaign.

The report also mentions that the Spaniard has already informed Ancelotti that he is open to bringing a manager back to the club depending on how things develop next year.

Mourinho is currently doing a decent job at Roma this season. The tactician has led the club to the seventh spot in the Serie A table, with 26 points from 14 games. So far, the Giallorossi have recorded eight victories, two draws, and four defeats.

Ancelotti, on the other hand, is enjoying another impressive outing at the Santiago Bernabeu. His side currently sits second in the Liga title race with 35 points in 14 games, having recorded 11 victories, two draws, and one defeat.

Los Blancos have also progressed into the knockout phase of the Champions League and will lock horns with Liverpool in the Round of 16 stage next February.

Revisiting Jose Mourinho's first spell at Real Madrid

What does the future hold for Jose Mourinho?

Mourinho is well remembered for putting a halt to Barcelona's domestic dominance in Spain when he signed for Real Madrid back in the summer of 2010. The Portuguese won the Copa del Rey trophy in his first season at the club before interrupting Barca's consecutive league triumphs by winning La Liga the following year.

The tactician was named the 'World's Best Club Coach' in 2011. He went on to add the Spanish Super Cup to his cabinet in the 2012-13 campaign before returning to Chelsea at the end of the season.

Mourinho had an impressive record of results during his time at Real Madrid. The Portuguese recorded 123 victories, 28 draws, and 22 defeats in 178 games. He bagged a total of 409 points with an average of 2.30 points per game.

