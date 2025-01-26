Ronald Araujo has low release clause to leave Barcelona in the summer - Reports

According to rumors coming out of Catalonia, Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has a low release clause in his contract, which could see him leave in the summer. The 25-year-old centre-back only just signed a new contract with the club to show his commitment and put an end to rumors of an exit to Juventus this January.

However, things may not be entirely as they seem. Catalan outlet El Nacional has reported that Araujo's release clause has been greatly reduced. On his earlier contract, his release clause sat at €1 billion - a fee that no club would be able to pay, essentially making him untouchable.

However, his new contract, which will see him stay at the club until 2031, is believed to have a greatly reduced release clause of €65 million. This clause has gone into effect immediately and will remain until the end of the summer transfer window. After that point, it will go up slightly to €80 million, ahead of the January 2026 transfer window.

Trending

Barcelona were worried about losing Ronald Araujo on a free transfer, especially as his earlier contract was set to expire this summer. With his new contract in place, he still has an opportunity to leave the club, but the Blaugrana will make a fair amount from the deal. This is the reported reason why his release clause has been lowered to a more affordable rate for other European clubs.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo shares delight after signing new contract

Barcelona defender Ronaldo Araujo was full of happiness after he signed a new contract to extend his stay in Catalonia for the foreseeable future. Speaking with the club's media afterwards, he admitted his emotions (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Honestly, I’m very happy. Thank God. It’s incredible to be able to renew with Barcelona and stay for many more years. The happiness is immense. I worked hard for this and I think we are achieving and I’m very happy. The club’s trust in me is evident and that’s important..."

Everything had been pointing towards an exit for Araujo, before he made a u-turn and renewed his deal. The defender admitted that he was asked to stay:

“I’ve always felt the love. Even people on the street have always told me to stay. And that was incredible. Since I’ve arrived, I’ve felt immense love. When I hear the fans at the stadium shouting ‘El Uruguayo’ it gives me energy and I’m so happy.”

Ronald Araujo missed half of the season after getting injured in the 2024 Copa America. He has returned to full fitness, taking part in their Supercopa de Espana win over Real Madrid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback