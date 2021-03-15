Ronald Koeman makes three-man striker shortlist for Barcelona - Reports

According to reports, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has made a shortlist of strikers he would like to bring to the club to bolster their attacking options in the summer.

As per the Mundo Deportivo, the priority at the Nou Camp is to bring in Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, who has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in European football. The 20-year-old has been impressive for Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and the Bundesliga this season.

Barcelona are said to be serious about signing the Norwegian striker but will have to fend off competition from a host of clubs across the continent in the summer. Haaland has a €75 million release clause in his contract, which will be triggered in the summer of 2022. Borussia Dortmund could cash in on the striker this summer for nearly double the value of his release clause.

Dortmund will ask for €150m for Haaland in the summer.



Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku and Olympique Lyon captain Memphis Depay are also on Ronald Koeman's shortlist. Lukaku has been a crucial part of Antonio Conte's side this season and Milan currently have a 9-point lead at the top of the Serie A table.

Although the Belgian is one of the best centre-forwards in Europe at the moment, he is under contract until 2024 and has shown no interest in a move away from the Nerazzurri.

Depay, on the other hand, has worked with Ronald Koeman in the Netherlands national team and has repeatedly been linked with a move to Barcelona since the Dutchman took charge of the team. Even though he may not be a traditional striker, Depay has scored 15 league goals for Lyon this season.

Barcelona Ronald Koeman reportedly not interested in a move for Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero (L) and Lionel Messi

Ronald Koeman's shortlist also includes other centre-forwards in Europe. According to the Mundo Deportivo, though, he is not interested in signing Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.

Barcelona are on the hunt for a recognised goalscorer and new Barcelona president Joan Laporta claimed that the 32-year-old will be a realistic target for the Blaugrana given their current financial situation.

Aguero is in the final year of his contract at the Etihad and there have been no talks about a contract extension. The Argentine will be available for a free transfer at the end of this season and could play a role in Lionel Messi potentially staying at Barcelona, given his close relationship with the 34-year-old.