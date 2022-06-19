Ronaldo Nazario wants Real Madrid and Barcelona legends at Valladolid next season: Reports

Ronaldo Nazario is one of the few players to have represented both Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga. The Brazilian legend is now using his ties with the two Spanish giants to revamp Real Valladolid's squad as they prepare to compete in the country's top flight.

According to a report published by Mundo Deportivo, Ronaldo has expressed interest in signing his two compatriots, Marcelo and Dani Alves. The two Brazilian veterans have enjoyed fruitful La Liga careers over the past decade and could form a deadly partnership with the newly-promoted outfit.

Ronaldo became the majority owner of Real Valladolid in 2018 and has played an instrumental role in the club's resurgence. The former Real Madrid superstar now owns 82 percent of the club's shares and is heavily invested in its success.

Real Valladolid slumped to a 19th-place spot in 2021 and suffered relegation as a consequence. La Pucela worked hard to finish in second place in the Segunda Division last season, however, and will go toe-to-toe with Spain's biggest teams yet again this year.

Ronaldo expresses interest as Barcelona and Real Madrid bid farewell to club legends

Marcelo and Dani Alves have enjoyed decorated careers

Marcelo has been a stalwart for Real Madrid for the past several years and has played a pivotal role in one of the most successful eras. The Brazilian left-back has won six La Liga titles and five UEFA Champions League trophies with Los Blancos and has etched his name into the club's history books.

Real Madrid put together a tribute video for Marcelo to thank the Selecao star for his contributions to the club. The 34-year-old left-back announced that he would leave the club after their Champions League triumph against Liverpool earlier this year.

Dani Alves has also come to the end of his second stint at Barcelona and is set to leave the club this summer. The veteran right-back returned to the club after Xavi's appointment and has pulled off a few vintage performances in the Barcelona shirt.

With Barcelona preparing for the future, however, Dani Alves will bid farewell to the Catalan club yet again this year. The 39-year-old defender has made 436 appearances in La Liga and has a wealth of experience at his disposal.

Real Valladolid will need to make a few additions to their squad this season and the signings of Marcelo and Dani Alves will be the equivalent of gold dust in the short term. The two veteran full-backs have proved themselves time and again in La Liga and could make Real Valladolid a formidable force in the top flight.

