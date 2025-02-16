Ruben Amorim calls up 5 academy stars as Manchester United suffer injury blows ahead of Tottenham clash: Reports

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has reportedly called five academy players to the senior squad for their Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur. The two sides are set to face off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, February 16.

The Red Devils had a few injury issues with the likes of Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, and Mason Mount out of action. However, Amad Diallo has been added to the list and he could miss the rest of the season. Moreover, Kobbie Mainoo and Toby Collyer are also reportedly out for the clash against Spurs.

Hence, as per Mirror, Amorim is set to include five Manchester United academy players in Sunday's squad. Midfielders Sekou Kone and Jack Moorhouse have all traveled alongside Chido Obi-Martin, who joined the club last summer. Left-back Harry Amass and goalkeeper Elyh Harrison could also feature on the bench.

None of these five players have made a senior appearance for the Red Devils. In his pre-match press conference, Ruben Amorim had said that his side had faced some injury issues in training.

"It was a good week until two days ago," Amorim said (via Mirror). "We had some problems also. We don't have players back. Maybe we have one or two issues, we are waiting. We have one player also who is sick so we will see who is fit. But it was good to work with the team, to feel the players and try and improve performances."

Manchester United are 14th in the Premier League standings, two points above Tottenham in 15th.

Manchester United star Amad Diallo sends message after injury ahead of Tottenham clash

On Saturday, reports came out that Amad Diallo has suffered an ankle ligament injury and could miss the rest of the season. The Ivory Coast attacker shared a message, confirming his injury, on his social media handles. He wrote:

"Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season. Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury. I will come back stronger than ever!! Time to support the boys from the outside. Still loads to play for."

Amad Diallo has been a bright spark for Manchester United amidst a disappointing season. He's made 36 appearances across competitions this season, operating as a winger or as a wing-back. He's scored nine goals and provided seven assists in that time.

Manchester United are only left with Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund, and Alejandro Garnacho as their senior attacking options.

