Ruben Amorim caused damage to television in Manchester United's dressing room while critiquing players after Brighton loss: Reports

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim reportedly damaged the television in the home team's dressing room at Old Trafford following his side's defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, January 19. The Athletic reported that the Red Devils boss caused damage to the TV while critiquing his players post their performance against Brighton.

Manchester United were beaten 3-1 at home, a result which has left the club languishing in the 13th place in the Premier League table. The Athletic reported on X (via journalist Laurie Whitwell):

"Ruben Amorim caused damage to the big screen television in Manchester United’s dressing room during a furious critique of his players’ performance in the 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion."

The Red Devils have won just once in their last five Premier League games, with the victory coming against bottom-placed Southampton at home, courtesy of a late hat-trick from Amad Diallo. Since taking over towards the end of November, Amorim has repeatedly expressed that his team are in need of a massive rebuild and are likely to suffer a rollercoaster form this season.

The Portuguese tactician has won six (one win came via a penalty shootout against Arsenal in the FA Cup), drawn two, and lost seven games in charge of Manchester United.

Ruben Amorim on poor start to life at Manchester United

Ruben Amorim addressed his poor start to life at the club. Speaking after their loss against Brighton, he said (via Sky Sports):

"In 10 games in the Premier League, we won two. Imagine what this is for a fan of Manchester United. Imagine what this is for me. So we are getting a new coach that is losing more than the last coach. I have full knowledge of that."

However, the coach has refused to change his tactical setup (three defenders at the back with two wingbacks on the flanks) despite the continued struggles. He said:

"Like I said, I'm not going to change, no matter what. I know we can succeed, but we need to survive this moment. Because I'm not naive and I know that we need to survive now."

Amorim then went on to label his team as the worst side in the history of the club, adding:

"We are being the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United. I know that you want headlines, but I'm saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that. Here you go, your headlines."

It remains to be seen if Amorim's acknowledgement and analysis can make a positive impact on a group of players who are currently surviving in the middle of what is turning out to be a rather difficult campaign. Manchester United's next match is in the Europa League against Rangers on Thursday, January 23.

