Ruben Amorim identifies 3 transfer targets for Liverpool if he succeeds Jurgen Klopp as manager: Reports

According to Portuguese outlet Jornal Noticias, Ruben Amorim has identified three transfer targets if he succeeds Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

Klopp is set to step down at the end of the season and Amorim is reportedly the leading candidate to replace the German. The former Portugal international has done an impressive job with Sporting CP, with the Lisbon-based club winning 23 of their 27 Liga Portugal games this season.

Amorim, however, likes to play in a 3-4-3 formation, a different tactical approach from Klopp's usual 4-3-3. Hence, a few switches in personnel could also be on the cards. Amorim reportedly wants three Sporting players, Ousman Diamonde, Goncalo Inacio, and Martin Hjulmand to join him at Anfield.

The Reds have struggled from a lack of defensive stability this season, with players like Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate dealing with injury issues. Inacio and Diamonde, two of the most sought-after defenders in the European circuit, could significantly bolster Liverpool's steel at the back.

Apart from that, Amorim also wants Hjalmund at Liverpool. The Reds signed Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, and Ryan Grevenberch in the summer.

Despite the wholesale changes, Hjalmund could offer the team a profile that they currently don't have. Tottenham Hotspur are also reportedly interested in securing the 24-year-old Denmark international's signature.

Fabrizio Romano provides a massive update on Liverpool's pursuit of Ruben Amorim

Several high-profile names, including Roberto De Zerbi, Amorim, and more have been linked with Liverpool. Since Xabi Alonso announced that he will stay at Bayer Leverkusen, Amorim has emerged as the favorite to take over at Anfield.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now provided a key update on the Merseysiders' reported pursuit of Amorim, claiming that the Reds have held international discussions and have also contacted people close to Amorim. He wrote in his daily briefing for Caught Offside:

"This is significant because it's not something they did with Roberto de Zerbi and some other names we've seen in the media in recent weeks."

Romano added:

"Amorim remains a strong candidate - they are well informed on his contract situation and there will be more discussions over him becoming the new Liverpool manager."

Following his arrival in 2016, Klopp helped the Reds regain their stature as European giants. Hence, any new coach following the German's footsteps will have an added burden of replicating these standards. This means the Merseysiders need to make an appointment through a thoughtful decision-making process.

