Ruben Amorim makes decision on Marcus Rashford if he returns to Manchester United in the summer - Reports 

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim will hold showdown talks with Marcus Rashford if he returns to Old Trafford this summer, according to The Daily Star. The English forward is currently on loan with Aston Villa until the end of the season.
Rashford had a fallout with the Portuguese manager following the latter's arrival in November last year. The left-winger subsequently lost his place in the team. With the relationship between the two apparently strained beyond repair, the 27-year-old was offloaded to Villa Park on a six-month loan in January.
Rashford has enjoyed a good run with the Villans so far, registering three goals and five assists from 13 games so far. Aston Villa reportedly have a £40m option to sign him permanently this summer.
However, if they opt not to exercise that clause, the player could end up returning to Manchester United just weeks before their US Tour. The Red Devils will attempt to offload him at the start of the summer, but if no suitor comes ahead, Rashford will be expected to be part of the pre-season US Tour.
In such a scenario, the Manchester United hierarchy want Amorim to resolve his differences with the Englishman. The player rose through the ranks at Old Trafford and was once highly regarded at the club. However, Marcus Rashford's career has gone haywire over the past couple of seasons.
How many goals has Marcus Rashford scored for Manchester United?
Marcus Rashford has registered 138 goals and 75 assists from 426 games for Manchester United in his career. The Englishman was handed the No. 10 shirt in 2018 following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's departure.
Rashford was impressive under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but enjoyed the best campaign of his career in Erik ten Hag's debut season (2022-23). The Englishman scored 30 goals and set up 11 more from 56 games across competitions.
That earned him a blockbuster new contract with the Red Devils in the summer of 2023, but it has been a downhill ride ever since. Rashford started well under Ruben Amorim, scoring the first goal of the Portuguese manager's tenure.
However, he soon dropped out of favour and went on to express a desire to leave Manchester United for a new adventure. That didn't sit well with Amorim, and ultimately saw the Englishman leave in January.
Marcus Rashford has won six trophies with the Red Devils, including two FA Cups and one UEFA Europa League. His contract expires in 2028.