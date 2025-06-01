Ruben Amorim planning a tough pre-season for Manchester United players when they return after summer break: Reports

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is planning a tough pre-season approach for his players, according to a report by The Sun (via GOAL). The Portuguese tactician is hoping to transform the club's fortune next season and will reportedly put the squad under intense pre-season procedures.

The Red Devils endured one of the most difficult campaigns in the club's history in the 2024-25 season. Despite a managerial switch that saw Amorim replace Erik ten Hag, results failed to improve. United finished 15th in the Premier League and suffered a Europa League final loss to fellow English side Tottenham Hotspur.

As per the aforementioned source, Amorim is keen to turn things around at the club ahead of the 2025-26 season. The 40-year-old manager is set to put the players through tough pre-season training when they return from the summer break.

Amorim has reportedly told the players that failure to keep up with desired fitness levels will see them lose their spot in the team. He has also reportedly requested that each player give an account of their holiday location as he plans to keep an eye on their activities.

During the just-concluded campaign, Manchester United maintained consistency in the Europa League, going unbeaten until the final loss to Spurs. However, the tale was different in the league as they performed lacklustre, managing just 11 victories and nine draws.

The Red Devils have already played two pre-season friendlies. They lost 1-0 to ASEAN All Stars and defeated Hong Kong 3-1. Amorim's side will resume pre-season hostilities on July 19 with a clash against newly-promoted Premier League side Leeds United.

Manchester United confirm first summer signing

Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The club announced the deal with a post on their official X handle on Sunday, June 1.

The 26-year-old forward has signed a five-year deal with an option of another year, reportedly worth £62.5 million. Cunha had an outstanding 2024-25 season, which earned him a move to Old Trafford. In 36 matches across competitions, he scored 17 goals and provided six assists.

Ruben Amorim will hope that the Brazilian can help bolster his team's firepower in attack. A dynamic forward, Cunha can play in any position in the final third. He can also be deployed as a supporting striker or an attacking midfielder.

