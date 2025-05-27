Ruben Amorim's reported message to Alejandro Garnacho in front of teammates amid latter's Manchester United exit rumors surfaces

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim reportedly told Alejandro Garnacho to pray he finds a club to sign him this summer. It came after the winger's statements after United lost the UEFA Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao on May 21.
The Argentine forward came on in the 71st minute in the final. He seemed to lay the blame at his manager's feet for not bringing him on earlier, incurring the wrath of the Portuguese tactician. After the Red Devils fell to a 1-0 defeat against Spurs at San Mames, the 20-year-old said via Daily Mail:
“Our season was s***. We didn’t beat anyone in the league. We lacked a lot of things. When you don’t score goals, you always need more. Until we reached the final, I played every round. And I played 20 minutes today – I don’t know. I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens next.”
The Portuguese tactician was also accused by the forward's brother of:
“throwing him under the bus.”
As a result, Confidential claims via the Daily Mail that Amorim told the Argentine forward in a team meeting:
“You better pray that you can find a club to sign you."
Garnacho was linked with a departure from the club in the January transfer window. He now looks unlikely to remain after a season that saw him bag 11 goals and 10 assists for Manchester United across 58 appearances. It sees them finish in 15th place, their lowest finish in the Premier League era.
Ruben Amorim suggests lack of European football could be a blessing for Manchester United
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has suggested that the Red Devils missing out on European football next season could be a blessing in disguise. The English giants endured a once-in-a-lifetime slump last season that saw them finish 15th in the league and miss out on continental football by a mile.
Despite the dire circumstances of the recently concluded campaign, Amorim remains hopeful that some good could come from his side failing to make Europe. He said via FotMob during his side's trip to Malaysia:
"I have to say that for us not to be in the Champions League could be an advantage, to perform well, to perform better, to prepare better [for] the games. To build that core that we need for the future, so I think it's a good thing for us to take advantage of not having European games.”
Manchester United are again in need of a major renovation, the theme of the better part of the last 13 years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. Amorim will hope he can have his side performing better in the league next season and earn a place in Europe at the end of that campaign.