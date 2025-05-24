Ruben Amorim tells Alejandro Garnacho to find new club as Manchester United boss makes decision on future: Reports

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has reportedly informed forward Alejandro Garnacho that he will not feature in his plans for next season, and to find a new club. The under-fire coach also informed the squad that he will be continuing at the helm of the club's affairs beyond this season.

Amorim's future at Old Trafford came under doubt after his side suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final. The Portuguese coach has, however, ascertained his intent to remain at the club in a meeting with the players at their Carrington training ground, as per The Athletic.

The report also revealed that Amorim singled out Garnacho, informing the Argentine youngster that he will have to find a new club in the summer. The 20-year-old appeared to direct criticism at the coach in the immediate aftermath of the Europa League final, questioning the minutes he got in the game.

Alejandro Garnacho has a history of problems with the coach since his appointment in November 2024. In December, he was dropped from the squad alongside Marcus Rashford, but was reinstated shortly afterwards while Rashford was frozen out completely.

Garnacho also needed to apologise for his reaction towards the coach after his substitution against Ipswich Town in February. The youngster was approached by Atletico Madrid and Napoli in the winter but a deal was not struck, and he remained at Old Trafford.

Amorim has now made it clear that Garnacho will be sold in the summer, with the young forward attracting interest from around Europe. He played 144 times for Manchester United, scoring 26 goals and providing 22 assists, and won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Manchester United eye Serie A ace to replace uninspiring star: Reports

Manchester United have set their sights on AC Milan star Mike Maignan as a potential replacement for Andre Onana this summer, as per reports. The Red Devils are interested in signing a new goalkeeper after a series of high-profile errors from Onana this season.

Journalist Nicolo Schira has reported that Ruben Amorim's side are looking to take advantage of the contract situation of Maignan and sign him this summer. The 29-year-old France international will be out of contract at the end of the 2025-26 season, and will be available for a cut-price fee this summer.

Onana failed to impress for Manchester United this season, costing his side in several high-profile games throughout the season. The former Ajax man has been linked with a move away from the club, with several goalkeepers being considered by the club to replace him.

