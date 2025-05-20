Ruben Amorim wanted to resign from Manchester United job in January; reason for complete U-turn comes to light: Reports

Managing Manchester United has proven to be one of the most difficult jobs in the managerial world in recent years. This can be arguably proven as several tacticians have failed to return the club to its glory days despite several player investments.

This was almost the case with Ruben Amorim, who took over from Erik ten Hag as the head coach in November 2024. According to ESPN (via METRO), Amorim was prepared to resign after winning just one of his first eight games as Manchester United's head coach.

METRO also highlighted that United's chief executive, Omar Berrada, and some of Amorim's associates had to encourage him to shelve his resignation plans.

Having proven himself at Sporting CP, United's supporters were optimistic that Amorim would turn their unwanted fortune around. However, the Red Devils have witnessed their worst run in the Premier League under the Portuguese tactician's stewardship.

In 26 league games since Amorim took over the helm of affairs at Old Trafford, United have only won six, drawn six, and lost 14. This amounts to only 24 points out of a possible 78 in the Premier League since Amorim took over at Manchester United.

However, United's unbeaten run in the UEFA Europa League this term has given the fans a glimpse of hope as they are also in the finals. Thus, if United could win the competition, it could be a stepping stone for a bright campaign next season.

"Rúben needs to be backed as a manager," says former Manchester United star

Inter Miami CF v Los Angeles Football Club - CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

David Beckham has claimed that Manchester United's head coach needs to be backed regarding transfers. The Englishman also suggested that Amorim should be allowed to sign the players he wants to.

In a recent discussion about United's head coach, Beckham said (via UtdDistrict on X):

"I think Rúben [Amorim] definitely needs to be backed in bringing in the players he wants, but I actually don’t know how possible it is. I don’t speak to Jim that often, only from time to time.

Beckham added:

"Rúben needs to be backed as a manager to bring in his team and his philosophy; he’s trying that already, but I think once he brings his team in and his players, then you’ll see something different.”

The forthcoming transfer window is a fresh opportunity for United to revamp their squad before next season. It will be interesting to see the changes that would be made at Old Trafford this summer.

