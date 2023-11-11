Ruben Neves tired of Saudi Pro League, wants to return to England amid interest from Premier League giants: Reports

Ruben Neves is reportedly tired of the Saudi Pro League and wants to return to the Premier League, with Newcastle United keeping a keen eye on the situation.

Neves was one of the several big-name players who made the switch to the Saudi Pro League this summer. Al-Hilal spent €55 million to sign him on a three-year deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he made 253 appearances during his six-year stay.

But according to Italian outlet Calciotale14.it, Neves now wants to return to England after just five and a half months in Riyadh. Newcastle are apparently tracking the Portugal international's situation as they are on the lookout to replace the recently suspended Sandro Tonali.

Last month, Italy’s football federation banned Tonali from playing football for 10 months for betting-related offenses. Neves, meanwhile, has had no problem finding regular minutes under manager Jorge Jesus.

The 26-year-old midfielder has featured in 17 games across competitions, scoring two goals and providing an assist. Al-Hilal are also the runaway leaders at this stage of the season with 35 points from 13 games — seven more than second-placed Al-Nassr, who have a game in hand.

Apart from Neves, the Saudi club also signed Malcom, Neymar Jr., Aleksandar Mitrovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Yassine Bounou to add serious star power to their team.

Why did Ruben Neves leave the Premier League for SPL?

The Saudi Pro League has quickly become a major player in the global football transfer market. They have brought in several superstars on big-money contracts in the past year, including Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

While big-name European players have penned lucrative deals at SPL clubs, very few of them have spoken publicly about money being a factor in their decision. Although Ruben Neves did not explicitly say that he joined Al-Hilal for the money, he clearly stated that a move to SPL would allow him to take care of his family.

During his first interview as an Al-Hilal player in July, Neves said (h/t TheNationalNews):

"...When this chance came, I spoke with my family and everyone was really happy to come, so that was easy for me. The main factor was my family and the chance to give them the life I have always dreamt of for them – that was the biggest reason for me to not have any doubts.

"I have three kids and a lovely wife, and I need to take care of them, that is the biggest trophy in my career."

According to the Mirror, Neves is earning over £300,000 per week at Al-Hilal untaxed.