Rwanda vs Senegal prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Rwanda and Senegal square off at the Stade Me. Abdoulaye Wade in the second group stage fixture of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

Rwanda played out a 1-1 draw against Mozambique as they got off to a slow start in their campaign to qualify for the AFCON finals for the first time since 2004.

Senegal got their title defense off to a solid start as they secured a 3-1 win against Benin in their campaign opener. Sadio Mane bagged a hat-trick and became his country's top scorer in international competitions. Benin conceded two penalties and were also reduced to 10 men in the 51st minute. Substitute Junior Olaitan scored the consolation for them in the 88th minute.

CAF @CAF_Online



Sadi Mane rewrites Senegal's history as he become's the country's top goal-scorer!



#TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 | @Fsfofficielle A hat-trick for the Lion of Teranga 🦁Sadi Mane rewrites Senegal's history as he become's the country's top goal-scorer! A hat-trick for the Lion of Teranga 🦁Sadi Mane rewrites Senegal's history as he become's the country's top goal-scorer! ✨#TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 | @Fsfofficielle https://t.co/r0ENyNVfIj

Rwanda vs Senegal Head-to-Head

This will just be the second meeting between the two sides and the first one in an official competition. Their only meeting, which took place in 2016 was a friendly fixture that ended in a 2-0 win for the Lions of Teranga.

Rwanda form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-L

Senegal form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Rwanda vs Senegal Team News

Rwanda

Amavubi have called up 28 players for the double-header against Mozambique and Senegal. A few changes can be expected in the starting XI after they played a 1-1 draw against Mozambique last week.

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the team as they continue to train in Dakar for the match.

Rwanda FA @FERWAFA



This Sunday afternoon, dozens of Rwandans living in Senegal and Friends of Rwanda turned out to welcome the national team



Our boys loved to see it PHOTOS:This Sunday afternoon, dozens of Rwandans living in Senegal and Friends of Rwanda turned out to welcome the national team @AmavubiStars in Dakar ahead of their #AFCON2023 Qualifier against Senegal ( @FootballSenegal ) on Tuesday.Our boys loved to see it #AmavubiYacu PHOTOS:This Sunday afternoon, dozens of Rwandans living in Senegal and Friends of Rwanda turned out to welcome the national team @AmavubiStars in Dakar ahead of their #AFCON2023 Qualifier against Senegal (@FootballSenegal) on Tuesday.Our boys loved to see it #AmavubiYacu https://t.co/uD9anOdJVp

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None.

Senegal

Bouna Sarr and Bamba Dieng did not make it to the final squad due to injuries, while Mame Baba Thiam was left out due to personal reasons.

Injured: Bouna Sarr, Bamba Dieng

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Mame Baba Thiam

Rwanda vs Senegal Predicted XIs

Rwanda (4-3-3): Kwizera Olivier (GK); Ali Serumogo, Claude Niyomugabo, Clément Niyigena, Nirisarike Salomon; Manishimwe Djabel, Kévin Muhire, Muhadjir Hakizimana, Lague Byiringiro; Dany Usengimana, Yves Mugunga.

Senegal (4-3-3): Édouard Mendy (GK); Fodé Ballo-Touré, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Saliou Ciss; Cheikhou Kouyaté, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gueye; Boulaye Dia, Demba Seck, Sadio Mané.

Rwanda vs Senegal Prediction

Senegal are in good touch at the moment. As the match is being played in Senegal, they will have the home support behind them. Rwanda have just one win in their last five outings and we expect them to be outclassed by the AFCON 2021 winners here.

We back Senegal to secure a win, with Sadio Mane again expected to be on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Rwanda 1-3 Senegal

